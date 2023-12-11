Corporate burnout: what the stats reveal about hidden stress

Feeling the weight that this year has placed on your energy and productivity?

Source: Pexels.

As we approach the holiday shutdown in South Africa and prepare to usher in a new year, it is clear fatigue is settling in, and it’s not unique to our country. Globally, burnout has been reaching alarming levels.

For clarity, burnout is a set of symptoms that result from chronic workplace stress that has not been managed. It can affect an individual’s physical and mental health if not treated or acknowledged. (A side note: ‘burnout’ is limited to the workplace and shouldn’t be applied to other areas of life.)

A survey by MyPerfectResume in the US paints a worrying picture of how overextended many employees are. Among the 1,200 US workers surveyed, a staggering 88% report experiencing burnout. In fact, one in four employees feels mentally and physically exhausted to the point of serious concern.

Many workers have even reported behavioural outbursts at work, with 74% seeking help from mental-health professionals due to work-related stress.

Similarly, a recent study by Lean In and McKinsey & Company surveyed nearly half a million women across 1,000 companies, revealing significant challenges for women in corporate America. It’s disheartening to see that senior-level women are almost twice as likely to experience burnout compared to their male counterparts.

These statistics don’t surprise me.

While we may not have the exact data for South Africa, I have no doubt that our numbers would tell a similar story. As more of our workforce now operate in remote roles or work for global companies across time zones, the struggle to balance work and personal life has only intensified. It’s not just about longer hours; it’s the mental load that comes from being constantly "on" and juggling multiple demands.

Half switching off? Why it doesn’t work

We live in a hyper-connected world where our phones ping constantly, and the boundaries between work and personal life are increasingly blurred.

During the leave periods, especially the upcoming festive season, it’s not uncommon for people to check emails, respond to Slack or Teams messages, or engage in work conversations. But this “half switching off” can have detrimental effects on both the individual and the team.

The concept of “always-on” work culture contributes to feelings of burnout and can lead to decision fatigue, decreased productivity, and even longer-term health issues. This behaviour becomes especially problematic when leaders are guilty of setting the tone—whether intentionally or unintentionally—by staying plugged in during their own leave.

One of the most important things leaders can do is "leave by example". If you're a leader who constantly checks in while on holiday, it sends an implicit message to your team that they should do the same. The expectation of constant availability leads to heightened stress, poor rest, and a lack of full recovery.

For the upcoming holiday period, take this opportunity to intentionally step away from work and give your team the space to do the same. Make it clear that no one is expected to reply to emails or participate in work-related conversations. It’s time to fully disconnect so that you and your team can come back in the new year refreshed and energised.

The neuroscience of sleep, power napping and silencing the mind

To truly appreciate why rest is so essential, we need to understand the science behind it.

Neurozone, a South African based leader in brain-performance research, explains that humans don’t sleep just to rest—it’s about much more than physical recovery. While we sleep, the brain actively works to build memory, solve problems, and clear out unnecessary information, preparing us to function more effectively the next day.

Sleep isn’t merely a break; it’s a rhythm, as vital as breathing and our heartbeat. When we achieve the right quality and quantity of sleep, our cognitive and emotional effectiveness improves significantly.

In this “always-on” world, silencing the mind can feel counterintuitive. Yet, it’s one of the most effective ways to combat chronic stress.

Quieting the mind—through intentional moments of stillness, breathing exercises, or mindfulness techniques—enhances the brain's prefrontal cortex, responsible for focus and sustained attention. Neurozone advocates practices like open monitoring or focused attention during quiet times to improve mental clarity.

In workplaces, this understanding can be translated into actionable practices:

Scheduling smartly: Hold challenging meetings during times when employees are at their metabolic peak, such as early mornings or late afternoons.

Hold challenging meetings during times when employees are at their metabolic peak, such as early mornings or late afternoons. Promoting power naps: Normalising short 10 to 20-minute naps during the day can recharge cognitive abilities and boost productivity

Normalising short 10 to 20-minute naps during the day can recharge cognitive abilities and boost productivity Encouraging breaks: Avoid back-to-back meetings. Instead, allow time for "thinker moments" where individuals can stretch, move, and refresh their minds. Also, consider doing ‘walking’ meetings – this can be done virtually or in an office setting.

Leaders play a critical role in building a culture that values these science-backed strategies. By incorporating these small but impactful changes, we can create work environments where rest, recovery, and high performance co-exist harmoniously.

In closing, burnout isn’t just a personal issue; it’s a leadership responsibility.

As leaders, we have the opportunity to guide our teams in building sustainable rituals that promote an ideal performance state. This involves addressing multiple dimensions—physical, emotional, mental, and even spiritual capacities.

Harvard Business Review suggests incorporating recovery breaks every 90 to 120 minutes, with five key sources of restoration: nourishing your body, staying hydrated, moving physically, changing mental focus, and shifting emotional channels.

As we head into a new year, commit to fostering workplaces where resilience, balance, and wellbeing are prioritised alongside productivity. By creating an environment where rest and recovery are supported, we’re not just safeguarding individual health—we’re building stronger, more sustainable teams prepared to thrive in the challenges ahead.