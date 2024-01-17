Industries

Technology

Closing the gender pay gap: Momentum leverages AI in groundbreaking campaign

Issued by Techsys Digital
17 Jan 2024
17 Jan 2024
In honour of Women's Month, Momentum teamed up with generative AI specialists Techsys Digital and VML to launch their groundbreaking Womentum campaign aimed at empowering the women of South Africa. Recognising the pivotal role women play in the socio-economic landscape of the country, this campaign is designed to bolster their financial and professional journeys.
South Africa has a rich tapestry of strong, resilient women who have historically been the backbone of their communities. However, despite their immense contributions, many women still face challenges in accessing equal opportunities in the workforce. According to recent statistics, the gender pay gap in South Africa remains a pressing concern, with women earning approximately 28% less than their male counterparts (source: The Borgen Project).

Womentum addresses this disparity head-on by introducing an innovative AI-powered tool, 'Own My CV', built by Techsys Digital. This state-of-the-art technology uses generative AI to enhance and improve CVs in mere seconds. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, the tool analyses each CV, highlighting strengths and suggesting improvements, ensuring that every woman presents her best self to potential employers.

With the job market becoming increasingly competitive, a standout CV is often the difference between being overlooked and being hired. By optimising CVs, Momentum aims to increase the chances of women securing job interviews and, ultimately, positions.

"Momentum has always been at the forefront of championing women's rights and equality. With this campaign, we aim to provide women with the tools they need to take control of their careers and financial futures," said Andrew Walmsley, head of innovation

By providing women with the resources and technology to enhance their professional profiles, Momentum is taking a significant step towards bridging the gender gap in the workplace.

For more information about the campaign or to try out the 'Own My CV' tool, visit https://sheownshersuccess.co.za/.

Techsys Digital
Raised by computers, our team of experts specialize in all things digital, integrating new insights, strategies and digital technologies into clients' projects to achieve world class results.

