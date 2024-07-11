Climate resilience tops agenda at symposium

The spotlight will be on climate change as climate experts, including academia and senior government officials, gather at the Climate Resilience Symposium next week.

Image source: Pixabay from Pexels

National Treasury, in partnership with the Presidential Climate Commission, the World Bank, and a range of partner organisations, will host the three-day Climate Resilience Symposium 2024 in Pretoria from 15 - 17 July 2024.

The symposium will be held under the theme, 'Moving the needle on climate change and just transition: The role of the National Treasury'.

The gathering will bring together Ministers, Deputy Ministers, senior government officials, academia, the private sector and climate experts.

“The objectives of the symposium are to integrate climate goals into macro-fiscal and finance policy; improve government coordination by mainstreaming climate change considerations into the intergovernmental fiscal system; profile National Treasury’s contribution to climate action, and advance and promote policy, advocacy, green growth, and collaboration in addressing climate change challenges across sectors,” National Treasury said in a statement.