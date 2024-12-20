City Lodge Hotels launches ‘panic button’ for bad accommodation - SOS. Save Our Stay!

A summer holiday without the heartbreak

Hold onto your hats and pack your flip-flops, South Africa! This summer, City Lodge Hotels is shaking things up with the launch of our brand spankin’ new “Save Our Stay” platform (SaveOurStay.co.za). We know that holiday accommodations can sometimes feel like a bad blind date - smooth talk initially, but ultimately leaving you disappointed.

Well, fret not. If you find yourself in a tight spot in disappointing accommodation this go to SaveourStay.co.za, the online service that will instantly find your closest City lodge at up to 30% off. And tadaa! Comfort, consistency, and warm, welcoming smiles await you!

Whether you’re soaking up the sun or dodging family obligations, we’ve got deals so juicy, they’ll make a ripe mango look like a rock. Book our SOS summer specials and enjoy up to 30% off the best available rates (BAR) across our four fabulous hotel brands!

What you get:

Courtyard Hotels and City Lodge Hotels: Up to 30% off BAR



Town Lodge: Up to 25% off BAR



Road Lodge: Up to 15% off BAR

Did you know that a staggering 1 in 5 holiday bookings don’t match traveller expectations? That’s right! You could end up in a place where the complimentary “breakfast” consists of stale bread and disappointment. So, why take a chance with unpredictable Airbnbs when you can have peace of mind at City Lodge? Here, “whatever the day may bring” doesn’t apply to the bed bugs or the “rustic decor” from the 90s.

Lindiwe Sangweni-Siddo, our chief operating officer, knows the struggle all too well: “We’ve all been there — booked a lovely place online only to find ourselves in a scene best described by horror films! Our SOS initiative is about making sure you get the experience you signed up for, and if things go sideways, we’re right here to turn that frown upside down!”

Want breakfast? We say yes, please! For just R199 per person, indulge in a breakfast fit for royalty, served with bottomless coffee at participating Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges. Kids under 12? They eat breakfast on us! It’s like being a VIP, but without the secret handshake.

Now, don’t sleep on this, these specials are already bookable and stretch all the way to 8 January 2025 (inclusive)! Keep your eyes peeled for stays between 13 December 2024 and 12 January 2025.

Just remember to choose the summer rate while booking at www.citylodgehotels.com. A minimum stay of three nights at coastal hotels is your golden ticket to these fantastic discounts.

Oh, and did we mention the weekend munchies? Yes, indeed! For all our weekend warriors visiting Courtyard Hotels, City Lodge Hotels, and Town Lodges, we’ve got a pizza and burger special just for you - only R99 from Friday to Sunday during November, December 2024, and January 2025. Talk about a feast fit for champions!

“We all know too well what it’s like to experience that let-down when a place doesn’t live up to its promise. Or maybe after a few days of ‘guests,’ (you know who you are) we’re ready to kick back in our own space. Well, with our SOS special, we’ve got your back,” giggles Sangweni-Siddo.

So, whether you’re planning a spontaneous getaway or escaping an unremarkable stay, remember: with City Lodge Hotels, the only thing you need to focus on is kicking back, relaxing, and enjoying a good time — all at great prices!

Terms and conditions apply.

Please note: the City Lodge Hotel V&A Waterfront and the Road Lodge Cape Town International Airport are sitting this one out, sorry folks!

Head to citylodgehotels.com/specials and citylodgehotels.com/terms for all the nitty-gritty details.

Follow our content creator Tumisho Nkwana's - Tik Tok - Here Instagram - Here Campaign Film - Here

Follow our content creator Life With Phiwe’s - Tik Tok - Here Instagram - Here

Follow our content creator Mthaux - Tik Tok - Here



