Chery sub-brand Jaecoo launches in SA

Jaecoo, which falls under the Chery Group, has introduced its family-sized SUV J7 to the local market, marking its official debut in the country. The new player is an off-road SUV-focused brand and could possibly be a formidable force in the new car market.

J7 interior | image supplied Jaecoo J7 | image supplied

Tony Liu, executive deputy general manager of Chery/Omoda and Jaecoo South Africa, says the new J7 perfectly embodies the brand’s “From Classic, Beyond Classic” philosophy and is as such the ideal model to introduce the new marque to the country. In addition, South Africa is both the first right-hand-drive market to launch the J7 as well as the first in Africa.

All three derivatives in the J7 range are powered by a turbocharged 1.6l petrol engine producing peak outputs of 145kW and 290Nm and mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard.

In the case of the base Vortex and mid-spec Glacier variants, drive is delivered to the front axle, while the range-topping Inferno features all-wheel drive, incorporating the brand’s new All Road Drive Intelligent System (Ardis).

Belying its entry-level positioning, the Vortex (R549,900) grade includes items such as power-adjustable front seats, an electric tailgate, a 13.2-inch touchscreen, a 360° panoramic camera system, wireless smartphone charging, 18-inch alloy wheels (framing red brake callipers), LED headlamps, front fog lamps, automatic windscreen wipers, seven airbags (including a driver’s knee airbag), front radar and several added safety features.

Meanwhile, the mid-tier Glacier model (R599, 900) upgrades to 19-inch alloys and a 14.8-inch touchscreen, while also gaining items such as inter-seat airbags, a panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats (with a memory function), a head-up display, an integrated dashcam and a raft of extra driver-assistance features. The latter includes items such as automatic emergency braking (AEB), adaptive cruise control, traffic-jam assist, lane-departure warning, intelligent high-beam control, rear cross-traffic assist and more.

Finally, the flagship all-wheel-drive Inferno (R679, 900) ships with the aforementioned Ardis system, along with extras such as a heating function for the leather-trimmed steering wheel as well as privacy glass.

All three versions of the Jaecoo J7 come standard with a five-year/70,000km service plan and a five-year/150,000km mechanical warranty. An additional industry-leading engine warranty spanning 10 years or one million kilometres is also included in the purchase price.