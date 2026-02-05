Centurion welcomes Bossa Mall at Reds, a new era in dining and entertainment

Centurion’s dining and entertainment landscape welcomed a bold new entrant on 28 January, when Bossa Mall at Reds officially opened its doors, setting a new benchmark for experiential dining in the area.

Co-owners of Bossa Mall At Reds Luvandi Economou and Hester Basilio during the launch. Image supplied

From the moment it launched, the venue positioned itself as more than just a restaurant. With its striking design, dynamic menu offering and unmistakable Bossa energy, Bossa Mall at Reds emerged as a lifestyle destination, blending food, entertainment and social connection into a single, immersive experience.

Guests arriving on opening night were welcomed into a space that balances contemporary elegance with the vibrant, high-energy personality that has become synonymous with the Bossa brand. The atmosphere was electric, reflecting a venue designed to cater to a wide range of occasions — from relaxed family outings and intimate dinners to lively celebrations and social gatherings.

A venue built for experiences, not just meals

At the heart of the opening was a culinary showcase that introduced Centurion to the adventurous flavours and comfort-driven favourites that have made Bossa a standout across South Africa. Guests sampled a mix of daring dishes, indulgent comfort food and signature cocktails, reinforcing the brand’s ability to combine approachability with creativity.

The opening night also highlighted the venue’s versatility. With generous seating, a welcoming layout and a dedicated kids’ area, Bossa Mall at Reds was positioned as a space that accommodates families, friends and celebratory crowds alike — a key differentiator in the Centurion market.

Lifestyle influencer Jana Jooste from Janey & Waney echoed this sentiment, describing the opening as long overdue for the area. “It’s about time that a Bossa opened here. We’ve been craving something fun in Centurion that we can enjoy with our kids. It’s spacious, it’s a vibe, it’s beautiful, and there’s a big kids’ area — so come and enjoy it,” she said.

Strategic growth rooted in proven success

For Bossa’s leadership, the opening represents a calculated and confident step in the brand’s growth journey. Hester Basilio, co-owner of Bossa, described the Centurion launch as the brand’s boldest move yet.

“Bossa Mall at Reds was our boldest step yet. We wanted to create a venue that didn’t just serve meals, but sparked moments that people talked about long after they left,” Basilio said.

She pointed to the success of Bossa Atterbury, which celebrated its first anniversary last year and has since become a firm favourite in Pretoria. As an owner of both locations, Basilio expressed confidence that the same momentum will follow in Centurion.

“That same success story can be expected here in Centurion with Bossa Mall at Reds,” she added.

Reflecting the energy of the community

Basilio noted that the Centurion opening was driven by a clear understanding of the local market. “Centurion deserved a space that reflected its energy and ambition. This opening was about giving the community a place where everyday life felt extraordinary,” she said.

She emphasised that the vision went beyond food and beverages. “It wasn’t just about meals and drinks — it was about creating a culture of celebration, connection and joy in the heart of the Centurion community.”

That vision resonated strongly with guests at the launch. Media personality Austin Scheepers summed up the experience by saying, “Bossa Mall at Reds is an experience — it’s fun vibes, it’s colourful, it’s party vibes. If you want to eat and drink a little something, Bossa Mall at Reds.”