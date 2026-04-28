Carat South Africa recognised as Scopen’s Best Media Agency to Work For

Carat South Africa has been named Best Media Agency to Work for in South Africa by Scopen, a recognition that speaks directly to who we are and what we stand for as a business.

Carat South Africa leadership team

In an industry defined by fast pace, constant change and high churn, this accolade feels especially meaningful. It recognises a culture where people don’t just pass through, but actively choose to stay, contribute and build meaningful, long-term careers. At Carat South Africa, our priority has always been our people and creating an environment where individuals feel valued, supported and inspired to do their best work.

High performance and people-first leadership are not competing ideas for us; they are firmly connected. We believe that when people feel respected, trusted and part of something bigger than themselves, exceptional work follows. This means investing deeply in growth and development, promoting from within, and ensuring our teams have the tools, flexibility and support they need to thrive, both professionally and personally.

Carat Cape Town team

Carat Johannesburg team

Scopen’s recognition reflects the very factors we have intentionally built into our culture. From strong leadership credibility, pride in the work we produce and a genuine sense of belonging, to fairness, responsibility and respect, these intangible cultural values are matched by tangible actions. Clear career pathways, recognition and our ways of working all contribute to a workplace where people feel empowered to do their best work and are proud of the business they work for.

This recognition builds on an already landmark period for Carat South Africa. Earlier this year, Carat was named Scopen Agency of the Decade, and in 2025 was awarded Agency of the Year by the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards, achievements that reflect not only commercial success and strategic excellence, but the strength of our people and culture over time.

“Being recognised as the best agency to work for is a proud moment for all of us,” says Lerina Bierman, managing director of Carat. “It belongs to every person at Carat South Africa who shows up every day with passion, commitment and belief in what we’re building together. Their energy, talent and loyalty are what truly make Carat feel like home.”



