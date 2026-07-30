Can an HOA disable an estate app without breaking the law?

As estates continue replacing physical access cards with biometrics, QR codes and app‑based systems, the boundary between “possession” and “digital administration” has become increasingly blurred.

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But a June 2026 High Court judgment has clarified one of the most contested issues in modern estate governance: when a Homeowners Association's digital access restrictions amount to the unlawful deprivation of someone's possession or use of property without their consent and without due legal process - and when they do not.

The case, Koko v Mont Tremblant Estate Homeowners Association (2026/111982), went to court after the Homeowners Association (HOA) disabled a resident’s access app profile during a levy dispute. The suspension meant he could no longer generate visitor codes for school transport, deliveries, contractors or guests although his own biometric access remained fully functional and he could enter, exit and occupy his home without obstruction.

"This is one of the first judgments to apply the access-versus-possession line specifically to app-based visitor management, and it shows trustees, directors and managing agents where the legal line sits while reminding them that digital tools do not override governance," says Johlene Wasserman, director of Community Schemes and Compliance at Van Deventer Dowlath & Marx Incorporated.

The resident approached the High Court urgently, arguing that disabling the app amounted to spoliation - an unlawful deprivation of possession. The Court disagreed, drawing a clear line between personal access to one’s home and digital visitor-management functionality.

“The judgment confirms that possession is a physical concept,” says Wasserman. “If a resident can still enter and occupy their home, the law doesn’t treat the suspension of an estate app as spoliation. But HOAs should not misread this. Digital restrictions still have to comply with the HOA’s constitution, rules and fair‑process requirements.”

A critical distinction

The Court, Wasserman continues, contrasted the matter with the well‑known Singh v Mount Edgecombe Country Club Estate judgment, where residents were physically prevented from entering their homes after the estate revoked their access cards and disabled their biometric credentials.

In this case, the Court held that interfering with a resident’s own access amounted to unlawful self‑help - when a person or organisation enforces what they believe are their rights without first obtaining a court order or following the legally required process.

“In Koko, that never happened. The resident’s personal access remained intact; only his ability to authorise third‑party visitors was affected.”

The decisive case, Wasserman says, was not Singh but De Beer v Zimbali Estate Management Association (Pty) Ltd 2007 (3) SA 254 (N) – where the court held that an estate access disc was a regulated means of entry rather than an incident of possession, and that the mandament protects possession, not access.

"The court found that Koko sat far closer to De Beer than to Singh. A visitor-code facility that lets you admit third parties is an administrative service layered on top of the property. It is not the practical means by which you occupy your own home, and so it doesn’t attract spoliation."

The Court therefore held:

Personal access = part of possession protected by spoliation

Visitor-management functionality = an administrative facility, not an incident of possession

Importantly, she notes, the judgment should not be read as endorsing the HOA's conduct. The Court held only that spoliation was the wrong remedy. “If an HOA acts outside its constitution, outside its conduct rules, contrary to its MOI (Memorandum of Incorporation), or without procedural fairness, homeowners could well have grounds to challenge the decision.”

On that basis, the application was dismissed with costs - including counsel's costs on Scale B. The urgency didn’t help the applicant either, she says: “He learned of the restriction on 13 May but only launched his application on 18 May, which gave the HOA just one day to answer.

"Accordingly, the Court found the urgency self-created. The remedy was wrong and the urgency was manufactured. But none of that is a licence for HOAs to use access control as a punitive tool. On this judgment, that question was expressly left open."

Court v CSOS

Koko v Mont Tremblant Estate Homeowners Association is also an important reminder that aggrieved residents, instead of rushing to the urgent court roll, which is reserved for immediate, irreparable harm, should first use the internal dispute resolution mechanisms established within the estate’s own MOI and conduct rules, says Wasserman.

"The Supreme Court of Appeal confirmed in Parch Properties 72 (Pty) Ltd v Summervale Lifestyle Estate Owner's Association [2025] ZASCA 155 that the CSOS Act does not oust the High Court's jurisdiction - residents now have the choice of forum and no longer need to show 'exceptional circumstances' to litigate directly," she explains.

"But choosing court, and especially the urgent roll, has consequences. CSOS is an accessible, cost-effective statutory forum designed to resolve routine governance and levy disputes (just be aware that an adjudication order can take time).

"A litigant who rushes to the urgent roll over an administrative app restriction faces a steep threshold, risks dismissal for lack of urgency, and - as Parch warned and Koko then demonstrated - may bear the costs of choosing the wrong forum. Formal litigation, particularly on an urgent basis, should be a measure of last resort."

For her, the risk is now misinterpretation. “Some HOAs may think this judgment gives them permission to punish owners by cutting off app access. It does not. Access control cannot be used as a debt-collection tool or a disciplinary shortcut.”

Steps for residents

So what should residents do if their access is cut off?

Irrespective of whether their access has been physically or digitally curtailed, Wasserman’s advice for residents is to act quickly and methodically:

Document the restriction immediately: Note the date, time and nature of the limitation. Screenshots of app messages or gate‑access denials are useful.

Establish whether your personal access is affected: If you cannot enter or exit your home, the matter may qualify for urgent spoliation proceedings.

Request written reasons from the HOA: HOAs must be able to show that any restriction is authorised by their constitution, MOI or conduct rules.

Check whether due process was followed: Levy disputes, rule-enforcement matters and disciplinary issues all require proper procedure. Access restrictions cannot replace hearings.

Seek legal advice early: If the restriction is punitive, arbitrary or outside the rules, residents may have strong contractual or interdictory remedies.

“Residents should not assume that digital restrictions are automatically lawful,” she emphasises. “This judgment simply tells us which remedy applies but it doesn’t excuse HOAs from governance compliance.”