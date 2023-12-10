Asus announces full ExpertCenter desktop lineup at CES 2024

High-performance desktops feature new chassis updates, the latest 14th generation Intel CPU, and professional-grade discrete NVIDIA graphics to suit all business needs.

Asus today announced the full 2024 ExpertCenter series lineup at CES 2024. These desktops feature chassis updates for a sleeker look and a small-form-factor (SFF) design that’s about 10% more compact than its predecessor, so they’re ideal for small workspaces. The redesigned tool-free release mechanism makes it easier than ever to reconfigure or update components. Plus, the chassis are sustainably built and stringently tested to ensure military-grade toughness and durability.

Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ i9 14th Gen CPUs and up to 128 GB of DDR5 memory, ExpertCenter desktops offer exceptional performance to cater to any organisation, ranging from small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to Fortune 500 companies. Each model includes an exclusive suite of Asus software to ensure enterprise-grade security and manageability to protect vital business data and information.

Sleek design

The latest ExpertCenter series desktops feature chassis updates for both mini tower and small-form-factor models, all designed with the flexibility to meet the varied needs of small businesses, as well as corporate and commercial customers. A modular design makes it easy to adapt ExpertCenter solutions to cater to differing needs and makes it easier for IT departments to manage and maintain.

Ready for any task

At the heart of each ExpertCenter desktop is the latest Intel Core i9 14th Gen processor, up to 128 GB of DDR5 memory, and professional-grade discrete NVIDIA® graphics. With graphics card, memory, and enterprise-grade security options, ExpertCenter desktops can be configured for a wide range of uses, ranging from small businesses to large, corporate environments. A high level of user-centric customisation ensures each machine is ready to support efficient workflows for both front- and back-end deployment.

Exceptional security

Asus ExpertCenter is a name synonymous with security. Each ExpertCenter desktop offers enterprise-grade security with advanced features, including hardware-based Trusted Platform Module (TPM) support and BIOS Vault technology.

Designed for longevity and sustainability

ExpertCenter series desktops are designed to last and tested to ensure they meet the most demanding industry requirements. They are subjected to MIL-STD 810H durability tests, as well as Asus’s own stringent in-house tests to ensure both the machine and data remain safe.

Asus is committed to creating a sustainable future and strives to ensure that all its products comply with the strictest environmental requirements at all stages of the product life cycle. These desktops feature 80 PLUS Platinum PSUs for unmatched energy efficiency, and are EPEAT® Gold-verified and Energy Star®-certified.

Availability and pricing

Please contact your local Asus representative for further information.