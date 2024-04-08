An authentic voice when using AI

I had an interesting experience recently while reading an article by someone I follow. The tone, words and sentence structure in the article was different. It felt like the individual’s authentic voice had changed.

Livingfacts MD Marylou Kneale

On reflection I wondered if the article’s first (and maybe only) draft had largely been written using generative AI, without being edited to include the individual’s own personality and perspective.

On reflection, my thought was we should embrace tech wherever appropriate but as companies and individuals we should not lose our unique voice and perspective when writing, analysing or presenting to clients.

It’s the unique perspective that brings something different to each brand, company, client and research project. We still need to think, talk and write like humans. Our diverse opinions and thoughts bring originality and innovative ideas, and this is how we add value.

How do you and your company bring originality and add value to your AI usage especially in the insights industry? I would love to hear your thoughts on the subject.

