Technology Company news South Africa

An authentic voice when using AI

Marylou KnealeBy Marylou Kneale, issued by Livingfacts
8 Apr 2024
8 Apr 2024
I had an interesting experience recently while reading an article by someone I follow. The tone, words and sentence structure in the article was different. It felt like the individual’s authentic voice had changed.
Livingfacts MD Marylou Kneale
Livingfacts MD Marylou Kneale

On reflection I wondered if the article’s first (and maybe only) draft had largely been written using generative AI, without being edited to include the individual’s own personality and perspective.

On reflection, my thought was we should embrace tech wherever appropriate but as companies and individuals we should not lose our unique voice and perspective when writing, analysing or presenting to clients.

It’s the unique perspective that brings something different to each brand, company, client and research project. We still need to think, talk and write like humans. Our diverse opinions and thoughts bring originality and innovative ideas, and this is how we add value.

How do you and your company bring originality and add value to your AI usage especially in the insights industry? I would love to hear your thoughts on the subject.

At Livingfacts we have 23 years’ worth of experience in understanding what corporate customers, SMEs, stakeholders, staff, and suppliers need. We collaborate with you to provide current research and insights on how to remain relevant and meet your target markets’ changing needs.

Call Marylou Kneale on 082 807 4043 or email: az.oc.stcafgnivil@elaenk.uolyram or Heidi Clowes on 082 562 9111 or email: az.oc.stcafgnivil@sewolc.idieH at www.livingfacts.co.za.

About Marylou Kneale

I am fascinated by human behaviour, with an enduring curiosity about people and business.
Livingfacts
Livingfacts is a specialist research company, partnering to solve business challenges. We focus on Business to Business, High Net Worth and Stakeholder research using appropriate approaches to obtain insights from the right people.

