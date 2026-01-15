South Africa
Retail Health & Beauty
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Jockey South AfricaVolpesCaxton MediaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Altruist sunscreen range now in SA, available exclusively at Clicks

    Altruist, a dermatologist skincare brand, created by UK based consultant dermatologist and skin cancer expert, Dr Andrew Birnie has launched in South Africa through an exclusive retail partnership with Clicks.
    15 Jan 2026
    15 Jan 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Since its UK debut in 2015, the brand has expanded internationally and is now available in South Africa, both online and in-store, championing a distinctive, sun-protection-focused approach for all skin types and tones.

    The launch sees five Altruist SKUs available in the market:

    • Altruist SPF 50 100ml
    • Altruist SPF 30 200ml
    • Altruist Face Fluid SPF 50 50ml
    • Altruist Family Sunspray SPF 50 250ml
    • Altruist Invisible Spray SPF 50 200ml

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    All products in the range provide UVA protection at levels significantly higher than European standards. They are also all hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, paraben and fragrance free, water resistant and suitable for all skin types. The products also have a special, non-sticky feel, designed to make the brand accessible to as many people as possible.

    Read more: Clicks, sunscreen, retail partnership
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz