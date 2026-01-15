Altruist sunscreen range now in SA, available exclusively at Clicks

Altruist, a dermatologist skincare brand, created by UK based consultant dermatologist and skin cancer expert, Dr Andrew Birnie has launched in South Africa through an exclusive retail partnership with Clicks.

Image supplied

Since its UK debut in 2015, the brand has expanded internationally and is now available in South Africa, both online and in-store, championing a distinctive, sun-protection-focused approach for all skin types and tones.

The launch sees five Altruist SKUs available in the market:

Altruist SPF 50 100ml



Altruist SPF 30 200ml



Altruist Face Fluid SPF 50 50ml



Altruist Family Sunspray SPF 50 250ml



Altruist Invisible Spray SPF 50 200ml

Image supplied

All products in the range provide UVA protection at levels significantly higher than European standards. They are also all hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, paraben and fragrance free, water resistant and suitable for all skin types. The products also have a special, non-sticky feel, designed to make the brand accessible to as many people as possible.