Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- New Business Sales Executive Johannesburg
Altruist sunscreen range now in SA, available exclusively at Clicks
Altruist, a dermatologist skincare brand, created by UK based consultant dermatologist and skin cancer expert, Dr Andrew Birnie has launched in South Africa through an exclusive retail partnership with Clicks.
Image supplied
Since its UK debut in 2015, the brand has expanded internationally and is now available in South Africa, both online and in-store, championing a distinctive, sun-protection-focused approach for all skin types and tones.
The launch sees five Altruist SKUs available in the market:
- Altruist SPF 50 100ml
- Altruist SPF 30 200ml
- Altruist Face Fluid SPF 50 50ml
- Altruist Family Sunspray SPF 50 250ml
- Altruist Invisible Spray SPF 50 200ml
Image supplied
All products in the range provide UVA protection at levels significantly higher than European standards. They are also all hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, paraben and fragrance free, water resistant and suitable for all skin types. The products also have a special, non-sticky feel, designed to make the brand accessible to as many people as possible.