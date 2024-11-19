African Agri Investment Indaba drives solutions for Africa’s growing food crisis

The African Agri Investment Indaba, currently taking place in Cape Town and organised by the African Agri Council, is addressing sub-Saharan Africa’s worst food crisis in decades. With over 800 participants from 20+ countries, the event focuses on tackling the urgent food scarcity affecting millions.

Source: Supplied

Over 16 million people in Malawi, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are facing severe food insecurity due to inflation, droughts, and economic instability, with women, girls, and children disproportionately impacted. In Cape Town, nearly 250,000 households are experiencing hunger, and a University of Cape Town report reveals significant dietary deficiencies despite the lack of acute hunger.

Private sector's role in tackling the crisis

Ben Leyka, CEO of the AAC, emphasises the necessity of private sector involvement in finding solutions. "The Indaba is a vital platform for innovators and stakeholders to unite, share insights, and develop actionable solutions," he states.

Changwe Kumalinga, CFO of Good Nature Agro Zambia and Programme Chair at the Indaba, adds: "This event brings together the brightest minds in agri-tech to tackle urgent challenges. It’s alarming that less than 2% of agri-investments are directed towards agri-tech, highlighting the need for increased focus in this critical sector."

Reframing food security as a viable investment

As agricultural investments attract interest from institutional and family investors, the AAC aims to reframe food security discussions, presenting agriculture as a viable investment opportunity.

By addressing social issues while unlocking economic potential, the AAC demonstrates that investing in agriculture can yield significant returns, transforming perceptions and fostering a brighter future for the sector.

The Indaba features dynamic discussions, networking opportunities, and investment discovery sessions to promote collaboration within the agri-tech sector. Keynote panels will showcase industry leaders exploring innovative practices that can reshape Africa's food future.

The event will culminate on 20 November 2024 with an inaugural awards ceremony, recognising outstanding contributions in categories such as Woman of the Year, Deal of the Year, Rising Star, and Innovation in Food and Agri.