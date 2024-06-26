Advisers warn of tax risks of early withdrawals under new two-pot retirement system

With the imminent roll-out of the two-pot retirement system, financial advisers must caution retirement annuity investors, pension-, and provident fund members about the tax pitfalls of early withdrawals, according to Sean van Zyl, a certified financial planner at Old Mutual Personal Finance.

Van Zyl stresses the need for advisers to inform customers that accessing funds from the savings pot before retirement can inflate taxable income, leading to higher tax liabilities and potentially jeopardising financial stability in their retirement years.

“Any amount withdrawn annually is added to taxable income for that respective tax year, potentially increasing tax liability significantly, especially if they are in a high-income bracket. If you contribute to a retirement annuity to benefit from a tax-deductible contribution, the full portion taken then from the savings pot is 100% taxable upon withdrawal, negating the initial benefit,” van Zyl says.

This immediate tax burden can erode the funds available for short-term needs, making early withdrawals less cost-effective compared to other liquidity options. “It’s also important to highlight to customers that money withdrawn from the retirement savings pot is no longer invested, which reduces the compounding growth potential of their retirement savings,” says van Zyl.

“Frequent or substantial withdrawals from the savings pot mean that less money is left in the retirement fund to grow over time, diminishing the total amount accumulated by the time they retire.”

Here are five essential tips from van Zyl to help financial advisers navigate these complexities: