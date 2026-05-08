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    Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10KM cancelled following severe weather warning

    The Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10 KM has announced the cancellation of the highly anticipated race scheduled for Sunday, 10 May 2026, following severe weather warnings issued by the South African Weather Service. The decision was taken in conjunction with the City of Cape Town, disaster risk management, local authorities, and the appointed safety officials.
    Issued by OnPoint PR
    8 May 2026
    8 May 2026
    Absa Run Your City Cape Town 10KM cancelled following severe weather warning

    According to the latest weather reports, the forecast includes disruptive rainfall, strong interior and gale force coastal winds, as well as cold to very cold, wet and windy conditions across the region. Expected impacts include flooding of roads and settlements (formal and informal), as well as dangerous and difficult driving conditions.

    The decision follows continuous monitoring of weather forecasts and risk assessments, which indicated no improvement in conditions ahead of race day, making it unsafe for runners, supporters, staff, volunteers and spectators.

    Aligning with our ethos of Your Story Matters, every runner entered this race with a personal goal, a purpose and months of preparation behind them. As a gesture of goodwill, and in recognition of the difficult economic climate many South Africans are facing, Absa has taken the decision to offer participants a choice between a full refund or free entry to 2027 Absa Run You City Cape Town 10KM Race. In addition, participants will still be able to visit Grand Parade to collect their official race packs and event merchandise.

    Sydney Mbhele, Absa Group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer, said the safety of participants and the broader community remained the primary consideration throughout the decision-making process. “While we share in the disappointment of thousands of runners who were looking forward to this event, safety had to come first. The decision to cancel was not an easy one, but we are delighted to offer our participants a choice between a full refund or free entry to 2027 Absa Run You City cape Town 10KM Race,” said Mbhele.

    Over the course of this weekend, all registered runners will receive communication via WhatsApp and email outlining the process and next steps.

    • For real-time updates, follow @capetown10k on Instagram.
    • Participants can direct any additional queries via the official channels listed on www.runyourcityseries.com, including the “Contact Us” page and WhatsApp support option.
    • For Absa related updates visit absa.africa/ryc-10km-cape-town-2026-cancelled/ and follow @absa.southafrica on IG and Facebook, #AbsaRYC #CapeTown10K

    “We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank runners, partners and supporters for their understanding and continued support”, Mbhele concludes.

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