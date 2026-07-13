11 years, 1,000 keynotes: Why honest stories still win

This August, I'll return to the very stage where my speaking career began. Eleven years ago, I stood backstage at Suits & Sneakers convinced I'd made a terrible mistake. Today, more than 1,000 keynotes later, I realise that moment taught me one of the biggest lessons in communication: people don't remember perfect presentations—they remember honest stories.

Brent Lindeque, Good Things Guy reflects on 11 years and 1,000 keynotes (Image supplied)

At the time, I thought my biggest challenge was overcoming stage fright.

Looking back, I realise the real challenge was learning to stop performing and start connecting.

When I walked onto that stage in 2015, Good Things Guy had been live for exactly one week.

My life had changed almost overnight after one unexpected act of kindness sparked a global movement, leading to interviews with CNN, the BBC and media outlets I'd only ever watched from my living room.

Suddenly, I was expected to stand in front of hundreds of people and explain what had happened. I was convinced I wasn't qualified.

An honest story

I'd spent years on stages growing up through drama productions, Eisteddfods and school plays. I knew how to play Huckleberry Finn, Buddy Holly and even a tree (don't underestimate the importance of a tree in a school play).

But standing on stage as yourself is an entirely different thing.

The irony is that what I thought was my biggest weakness turned out to be my greatest strength.

I wasn't a polished keynote speaker. I didn't have perfectly rehearsed transitions or slick corporate slides. All I had was an honest story.

That experience shaped not only my speaking career but also the way I think about communication.

One thing has never changed

Over the past 11 years, I've delivered more than 1,000 keynotes across South Africa, Namibia, Mauritius, Germany, Bulgaria and the United Kingdom.

I've spoken to audiences of eight and more than 60,000.

I've addressed executives in finance, insurance and healthcare, government leaders, entrepreneurs, teachers, students and global conferences.

What's fascinating is that, despite those vastly different audiences, one thing has never changed.

People don't connect with perfection. They connect with authenticity.

The future belongs to those who create genuine human connection

As marketers, communicators and leaders, we're operating in one of the noisiest periods in history.

Every day we're competing with thousands of emails, social posts, videos, AI-generated articles, podcasts and presentations. Information has never been more abundant.

Attention, however, has never been more scarce.

That's why I believe the future of communication won't belong to the brands with the biggest budgets or the most polished campaigns. It will belong to those who can create genuine human connection.

Artificial intelligence can write content in seconds. It can produce headlines, presentations and marketing copy at remarkable speed.

But what it can't replicate is lived experience. It can't manufacture vulnerability. It can't tell your story in the way only you can.

That's becoming a competitive advantage.

Emotion creates memory

The brands that people remember are rarely those shouting the loudest. They're the ones making people feel something.

For me, that lesson has been reinforced every time I've stepped onto a stage.

People don't come up to me afterwards to talk about a statistic I quoted or a slide I showed.

They tell me about a story that reminded them of their father.

A Good Things Guy article that gave them hope during a difficult week. A moment that inspired them to phone someone they'd been meaning to reconnect with.

Emotion is what creates memory. Stories are simply the vehicle.

That's also why my keynotes have changed surprisingly little over the years.

Yes, they've evolved. They've become more polished and better structured.

But the heart of every talk remains the same. I tell my story.

Then I tell the stories of South Africa's helpers, healers and everyday heroes. Because while audiences may arrive wanting information, they leave remembering inspiration.

Hope isn’t soft

There's another lesson I've learnt after more than a thousand keynotes: hope isn't soft.

In boardrooms, hope drives innovation. In organisations, it builds culture.

In marketing, it builds trust. And in life, it gives people a reason to believe tomorrow can be better than today.

For years, positivity has often been dismissed as naïve or unrealistic.

Yet every brand is ultimately trying to achieve the same outcome: build a meaningful relationship with the people it serves.

That doesn't happen through perfection. It happens through honesty, empathy and consistency.

A full circle

Returning to Suits & Sneakers this year feels like coming full circle. Not because I'll be speaking again, but because it reminds me how one opportunity, accepted despite fear, completely reshaped my career.

It also reminds me that the best communicators aren't necessarily the most charismatic people in the room. They're the ones willing to be human.

If there's one lesson I'd share with marketers, business leaders and communicators after 11 years and more than 1,000 keynotes, it's this: don't spend so much time trying to sound impressive that you forget to sound real.

People may admire polished presentations.

But they'll remember honest stories.