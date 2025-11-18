South Africa
Marketing & Media Social Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Publicis Groupe AfricaDMASARogerwilcoPenquinMoonsportBroad MediaKantarHoward AudioCaxton MediaAdvertising Media ForumClockworkOffernetThe Walt Disney Company AfricaYou FMBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Novus Media welcomes Makhosazana Nkosi to the team

    18 Nov 2025
    18 Nov 2025

    Novus Media has announced the appointment of Makhosazana Nkosi as its new social media coordinator, further strengthening the agency’s dynamic digital team.

    Makhosazana has extensive experience in managing social media platforms, digital campaigns and large-scale events.

    Having collaborated with powerhouse brands such as Puma, BET Africa and Revlon South Africa, she has built a reputation for crafting bold, engaging narratives that connect audiences with brands in meaningful ways.

    Share this inbrief
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz