Novus Media welcomes Makhosazana Nkosi to the team

Novus Media has announced the appointment of Makhosazana Nkosi as its new social media coordinator, further strengthening the agency’s dynamic digital team.

Makhosazana has extensive experience in managing social media platforms, digital campaigns and large-scale events.

Having collaborated with powerhouse brands such as Puma, BET Africa and Revlon South Africa, she has built a reputation for crafting bold, engaging narratives that connect audiences with brands in meaningful ways.