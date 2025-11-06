Trending
Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Jobs
- Marketing Assistant Cape Town
- Head of Marketing Durban
- Senior Copywriter Johannesburg
- Marketing Head - Beverages Johannesburg
- Video Editor / Social Media Video Editor Western Cape
- 2026 Internship - Administrative Assistant Cape Town
- Marketing Manager Johannesburg
- Content Manager Stellenbosch
- Copywriter Cape Town
- Digital Marketing Manager Cape Town
Riverbed wins PR account for Mondelēz South Africa
Riverbed agency has announced its appointment as the public relations partner for Mondelēz International, South Africa following a highly contested pitch process.
The scope of work includes PR, reputation management and crisis communications.
The win marks a new chapter of collaboration between the agency and Mondelēz International, South Africa, whose portfolio includes household favourites such as Cadbury, Lunch Bar, Chappies and Halls.