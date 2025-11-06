South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekPendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupPrimedia BroadcastingAfdaPublicis Groupe AfricaUrban Brew StudiosEast Coast RadioKantarClockworkHOT 102.7FMAdvertising Media ForumDUO Marketing + CommunicationsTractor OutdoorBroad MediaDaily MaverickMann MadeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Riverbed wins PR account for Mondelēz South Africa

    6 Nov 2025
    6 Nov 2025

    Riverbed agency has announced its appointment as the public relations partner for Mondelēz International, South Africa following a highly contested pitch process.

    The scope of work includes PR, reputation management and crisis communications.

    The win marks a new chapter of collaboration between the agency and Mondelēz International, South Africa, whose portfolio includes household favourites such as Cadbury, Lunch Bar, Chappies and Halls.

    Share this inbrief
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz