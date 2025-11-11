South Africa
    Global entries open for the 2026 WAN-IFRA digital media awards

    11 Nov 2025

    The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) has opened this year’s worldwide submissions.

    A global stage for digital excellence

    This year, WAN-IFRA introduces a unified entry process in which all submissions are assessed simultaneously for both the regional digital media awards (Asia, Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa) and the global digital media awards.

    They feature 12 categories covering key areas of digital news innovation, which are available here.

    The competition is open to media organisations of all sizes, from emerging digital natives to established brands, that have implemented meaningful digital initiatives launched, implemented, or significantly evolved between 1 January and 31 December 2025

    How to enter:

    Entries can be submitted through the WAN-IFRA awards platform until 31 December at 23:59 CET.

    Complete guidelines, category requirements, and submission criteria are available on the website.

    Contact and Inquiries

    For more information, contact Sumithra Hönig, director of global sales and vents, WAN-IFRA, .gro.arfi-naw@sdrawa

