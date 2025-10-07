Brands are showing up, consumers expect them to
Danette Breitenbach
Build for the long-term, responsibly
Danette Breitenbach
Vaseline captures the spirit of Heritage Day
Unati Moalusi
Mr Price Foundation appoints PR Powerhouse as communications partner
Mr Price Foundation has announced the appointment of PR Powerhouse as its new public relations agency of record.
The appointment comes as Mr Price Foundation prepares to launch its new long-term strategy, which sets out to empower 500,000 young South Africans by 2035.