    Mr Price Foundation appoints PR Powerhouse as communications partner

    7 Oct 2025
    7 Oct 2025

    Mr Price Foundation has announced the appointment of PR Powerhouse as its new public relations agency of record.

    The appointment comes as Mr Price Foundation prepares to launch its new long-term strategy, which sets out to empower 500,000 young South Africans by 2035.

