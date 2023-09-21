MusicExchange: DJ Cosher and PJ Powers join forces for World in Union remix

This powerful remix, a collaboration between PJ Powers and DJ Cosher, the creator of numerous successful remixes of iconic hits, aims to reignite the same sense of unity and determination that defined Mandela's legacy and the Springboks' historic victory.
I recently chatted to DJ Cosher...
To make and share my love for music in all forms!
It's a way to speak freely, not only share an emotion but also make someone feel a certain way.
Making people dance and smile equally. Lately the journey of doing many covers of iconic songs has allowed me to create "familiarity" with the listeners I am sharing my music with
If you do something, do it great.
It's a wider platform to share my music and it's a responsibility to keep creating more good music.
In a perfect world my music would be famous and I wouldn't be famous personally . It helps being a producer DJ and not a singer.
When my ideas run out. So hopefully not for a very long time, unless AI takes over.
Drugs and negativity.
Taylor Swift.
I love to watch main set headline DJs which used to require going to festivals and events, but now YouTube is a great source of this type of inspiration.
Sharing my early drafts with friends and family and seeing that initial spark and excitement in my projects.
My Sound of Silence cover.
Jimmy Nevis came across the stage mid performance to tell me I was going to be on the K-Day lineup. He started with "I have some news for you and I thought this would be a good time to tell you".
Coldplay, David Guetta and Roger Goode.
Callen from Acoustic Element.
Novak Djokovic has proven to the world that he is great and has achieved so much, but he still gives 100% and trains like he's never won a match before.
My dogs and my air fryer.
Single whiskey with passion fruit (don't judge before trying it).
Ultra Music Festival.
I believe it's the feel good uplifting feeling.
Cosh, Clive, Coin, Col.
A cricket player / coach.
Funny, driven, optimistic logical, fair.
Lion King
I don't read much but have been loving the Theo Von podcasts.
Sound of Silence
My fiancée Caitlin, my parents, my family and my dogs.
"Confirmed".
Learn to fly a plane.
Having spent nine consecutive weeks at the number 1 spot in the Kfm Top 40.
People who arrive late.
Not reaching my full potential
Having a crowd singalong to an original song.
Look way too serious, but I'm having fun, I promise!
No idea is too big or crazy.
From starting a studio alone to growing to a team of seven with four studios!
I have been involved in many charity events and campaigns such as the Ladles of Love world record breaking Mandela Day drive, start something studio campaign, growing OGs guest speaker. I've also had varied involvement with animal shelters, and finally have recently started a relationship with Bridges for Music where we have discussed creating a work experience opportunity for their graduates at my studio.
To continue to enjoy life and the career I have been blessed with and to keep making great music with amazing artists.
