MusicExchange: DJ Cosher and PJ Powers join forces for World in Union remix

The 2023 Rugby World Cup is in full swing and with the Boks having played so well in their first two games, they now have a mouth-watering clash on 23 September 2023 against the Irish. Well what better way to get into the mood than with a remix of the iconic song World in Union used in the 1995 World Cup as sung by PJ Powers and DJ Cosher giving a 2023 World Cup feel. Good omen loading ?

This powerful remix, a collaboration between PJ Powers and DJ Cosher, the creator of numerous successful remixes of iconic hits, aims to reignite the same sense of unity and determination that defined Mandela's legacy and the Springboks' historic victory.

I recently chatted to DJ Cosher...

What is your purpose?

To make and share my love for music in all forms!

What does music mean to you?

It's a way to speak freely, not only share an emotion but also make someone feel a certain way.

My music is about…

Making people dance and smile equally. Lately the journey of doing many covers of iconic songs has allowed me to create "familiarity" with the listeners I am sharing my music with

What is your motto?

If you do something, do it great.

Fame is about…

It's a wider platform to share my music and it's a responsibility to keep creating more good music.

In a perfect world my music would be famous and I wouldn't be famous personally . It helps being a producer DJ and not a singer.

Retirement will happen when…

When my ideas run out. So hopefully not for a very long time, unless AI takes over.

I don't do…

Drugs and negativity.

I would love to co-write with…

Taylor Swift.

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

I love to watch main set headline DJs which used to require going to festivals and events, but now YouTube is a great source of this type of inspiration.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

Sharing my early drafts with friends and family and seeing that initial spark and excitement in my projects.

The song you must do during every show?

My Sound of Silence cover.

Any funny moments on stage?

Jimmy Nevis came across the stage mid performance to tell me I was going to be on the K-Day lineup. He started with "I have some news for you and I thought this would be a good time to tell you".

My heroes are…

Coldplay, David Guetta and Roger Goode.

My style icon is…

Callen from Acoustic Element.

Which living person do you admire most and why?

Novak Djokovic has proven to the world that he is great and has achieved so much, but he still gives 100% and trains like he's never won a match before.

What is your most treasured possession?

My dogs and my air fryer.

It's your round; what are you drinking?

Single whiskey with passion fruit (don't judge before trying it).

Dream gig to do?

Ultra Music Festival.

What makes you stand out?

I believe it's the feel good uplifting feeling.

Any nicknames?

Cosh, Clive, Coin, Col.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

A cricket player / coach.

Pick five words to describe yourself?

Funny, driven, optimistic logical, fair.

Greatest movie ever made?

Lion King

What book are you reading?

I don't read much but have been loving the Theo Von podcasts.

What song changed your life?

Sound of Silence

Who do you love?

My fiancée Caitlin, my parents, my family and my dogs.

What is your favourite Word?

"Confirmed".

Top of your bucket list?

Learn to fly a plane.

Your greatest achievement?

Having spent nine consecutive weeks at the number 1 spot in the Kfm Top 40.

What do you complain about most often?

People who arrive late.

What is your biggest fear?

Not reaching my full potential

Happiness is…

Having a crowd singalong to an original song.

On stage, I tend to…

Look way too serious, but I'm having fun, I promise!

The best life lesson you have learned?

No idea is too big or crazy.

What has been your favourite journey so far?

From starting a studio alone to growing to a team of seven with four studios!

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I have been involved in many charity events and campaigns such as the Ladles of Love world record breaking Mandela Day drive, start something studio campaign, growing OGs guest speaker. I've also had varied involvement with animal shelters, and finally have recently started a relationship with Bridges for Music where we have discussed creating a work experience opportunity for their graduates at my studio.

Wishes and dreams?

To continue to enjoy life and the career I have been blessed with and to keep making great music with amazing artists.

Social media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DJcosher/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DJcosher

YouTube: DJ Cosher