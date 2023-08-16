MusicExchange: Monique Hellenberg on stepping into her dreams

This song is about stepping into the life one dreams of. Dream it, put into action and then get it. It's also about simply appreciating what we have around us and knowing we are all loved and supported. A portion of the proceeds will go to Rainbow of Hope Children’s Home in Cape Town, for which she is an ambassador.
We recently chatted...
To inspire and uplift through music.
Music can create vibrations that can literally change us.
Stepping into the life one dreams of. Dream it, put in the action and then get it!
#AuntforLife!
Being able to reach a larger audience than most have access to.
From music? Never!
Playing psychological games.
Bruno Mars, Daniela Andrade, Daniel Caesar, Jarrad Rickette, Emma Van Heyn, Tamia, Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, Babyface, Mark Ronson, Laura Mvula, Tina Schouw or David Foster.
Usually home. Nowadays, I’ve been co-creating music through Circle songs with my Nelson Mandela University students. Who knows what that could lead to…?
There are so many enjoyable aspects, so here goes, dressing glamorously, performing live, meeting and connecting with wonderful people from all over the world and sharing our stories with one another.
Since I am living in a small city, most of the time I vary my repertoire and don’t repeat the same repertoire very regularly – but in the past, my go-to songs would have been Saving All My Love by Whitney Houston and Georgia by Ray Charles.
There are so many! Shaun Johannes used to make me laugh at some of our gigs by making guiro sounds while I was singing.
Tina Schouw, Daniela Andrade, Mariah Carey, Tamia, Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars, Toni Braxton and Doja Cat.
Toni Braxton.
My parents. They have managed to achieve so much despite all odds since they grew up during the apartheid era.
My AKG40 microphone.
Tequila, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay OR Merlot wine.
Singing at the Grammy Awards.
I feel I am able to display a good balance between being a natural and trained musician. As you can tell by now, I also have a silly sense of humor that often comes out during live performances.
Nique, Niquoid, Mo, Momo, Moniqua, The Monique Show…the list goes on.
I would lecture singing full-time; wait a minute...I’m already doing that!
Thoughtful; organised; determined, grateful and happy.
Eyes for You - Maya Spector
So Into You - Tamia
Long As I Live - Toni Braxton
Lay with You - El De Barge ft. Faith Evans
Endless Lawns - Kurt Elling
The Matrix
The Story of South African Jazz: Volume 1 by Struan Douglas.
This is how it goes with Goldfish
My family, friends, students and my audiences.
Yes
Visit China again
Being hired as a full-time lecturer in Jazz & Contemporary Voice at Nelson Mandela University in 2023.
Inequality, greed and loadshedding.
I’d prefer not to say.
Living life to the full.
Step into my diva persona.
The most important and challenging one is that, the only thing in life that is certain, is change.
Living in China mid-2017 until the end of 2018; currently my new favorite journey is where I’m at right now.
I am an ambassador for Rainbow of Hope Children’s Home based in Cape Town.
There are so many! Most of all, I wish everyone would be kinder to one another and to our beautiful planet. Life is meant to be wonderful – and it can be so, if we could simply be more considerate of those around us, especially our Mother Earth.