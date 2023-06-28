Industries

Africa

LISTEN: Meng Ru Kuok shares industry insights at #MEX23

28 Jun 2023
Jason Curtis meets Meng Ru Kuok as part of Music Exchange 2023 (#MEX23) in Cape Town that recently took place.
LISTEN: Meng Ru Kuok shares industry insights at #MEX23

Meng Ru Kuok is a Singaporean entrepreneur and the Group CEO & Founder of Caldecott Music Group (CMG), a global music industry investor and innovator that spans multiple sectors, including digital (BandLab Technologies), media (NME Networks), and manufacturing and retail (Vista Musical Instruments).

He sets the overall direction and leads the product strategy for the group. Meng's first major venture was the acquisition of Swee Lee in 2012, which he transformed into South East Asia's largest retailer of musical instruments and the region’s most trusted house of music expression.

He then co-founded BandLab in 2015, a next-generation social music creation platform that now boasts over 60 million users. BandLab’s vision is simple: A future where there are no boundaries to making and sharing music. BandLab is the next-generation social music creation platform on a mission

There is a lot to take in here, so you may want to listen to this talk at least twice

Jason Curtis, #MEX23, Music Exchange 2023, Meng Ru Kuok



