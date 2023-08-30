Medshield: Chiropractors can play a vital role in overall health and wellness

Chiropractic care is a branch of healthcare that focuses on diagnosing, treating and preventing disorders of the musculoskeletal system, mainly the spine. Chiropractors are crucial in promoting health and wellness by using non-invasive techniques that restore the body's natural balance and optimise its function.

The word 'chiropractic' is derived from the Greek term 'done by hand', making it one of the most popular forms of manual therapy. While most chiropractors focus on relieving pain in the neck and back, their duties and benefits go beyond only that. Chiropractors focus on holistic healthcare and prioritise the nervous system as it controls all bodily functions. Every muscle, joint, and organ depends on the nervous system to function correctly. Chiropractors understand that ensuring a healthy spine and nervous system is essential to overall well-being. Optimal spinal alignment can be achieved with chiropractic care, significantly improving the body's natural healing ability.

How chiropractic treatment contributes to overall health and wellness:

Pain management – Chiropractors are experts in managing various types of pain, especially those related to the musculoskeletal system. They utilise manual adjustments, spinal manipulations, and other specialised techniques to alleviate pain caused by back pain, neck pain, joint pain, and headaches. By targeting the root cause of the pain rather than merely addressing the symptoms, chiropractors provide long-term relief without relying on medications. Preventive care – Besides treating existing conditions, chiropractors focus on preventing future health issues. Regular chiropractic visits can help identify and address misalignments and imbalances in the body before they manifest as pain or dysfunction. Through spinal adjustments, lifestyle recommendations, and exercises, chiropractors empower patients to actively participate in their health and prevent potential injuries or chronic conditions from developing. Enhanced performance for athletes – Chiropractors play a vital role in optimising athletic performance. They assist athletes in achieving and maintaining proper spinal alignment, improving joint mobility, and increasing overall flexibility. By doing so, chiropractors can help enhance athletes' biomechanical efficiency, reduce the risk of injuries, and speed up recovery. Many professional sports teams and athletes include chiropractors in their healthcare teams to improve performance and prevent injuries. Can help with flexibility – Mobility and flexibility are essential for balancing the body during movement. Better flexibility reduces the chances of risking injuries. Your chiropractor will also teach you specific stretches to help improve flexibility. Improve blood pressure – Stretching, exercising and eating a healthy diet can improve your blood pressure. Chiropractors align the spine to enhance communication from the brain to the rest of the body. Smooth communication between the brain and the rest of the nervous system helps maintain good blood pressure. Suitable for pregnant women – Pregnant women suffer from backache and various conditions due to their ever-changing bodies to accommodate the baby. The majority of people associate chiropractic with spinal adjustments. However, it is more than just the cracking of the back. Pregnancy care involves different techniques on ligaments, soft tissues and the pelvic muscles, along with gentle spinal adjustments. Chiropractic care may assist in healthier pregnancies and more uncomplicated deliveries. Medshield Mom and Medshield Movement list more detailed ways chiropractic care benefits pregnant women here. Better sleep – Suffering from pain can reduce your ability to have a good night's rest. Aligning the spine and relieving pressure on the joints contribute to better pain management and, as a result, better sleep. Reduce stress – Consistent stress negatively impacts the nerves. Getting chiropractic treatment can decrease tension and boost blood circulation. The Chiropractic Physician assists in promoting relaxation through deep tissue massage and gentle manipulation of the neck and spine. It's important to note that your chiropractor can't treat the cause of your stress but can help to treat associated symptoms such as muscle tension, pain, and headaches.



Chiropractic adjustments could suit you if you experience pain and want an alternative treatment. In South Africa, many medical schemes, including Medshield Medical Scheme, cover chiropractic treatment out of the day-to-day benefits. However, it also does depend on each person's payment plan as to the extent to which they are covered. The best option to determine whether your plan covers chiropractic care is to contact your medical aid for further information. For Medshield's 2023 benefit options, click here.



