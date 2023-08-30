Medshield: Chiropractors can play a vital role in overall health and wellness

The word 'chiropractic' is derived from the Greek term 'done by hand', making it one of the most popular forms of manual therapy. While most chiropractors focus on relieving pain in the neck and back, their duties and benefits go beyond only that. Chiropractors focus on holistic healthcare and prioritise the nervous system as it controls all bodily functions. Every muscle, joint, and organ depends on the nervous system to function correctly. Chiropractors understand that ensuring a healthy spine and nervous system is essential to overall well-being. Optimal spinal alignment can be achieved with chiropractic care, significantly improving the body's natural healing ability.
Chiropractic adjustments could suit you if you experience pain and want an alternative treatment. In South Africa, many medical schemes, including Medshield Medical Scheme, cover chiropractic treatment out of the day-to-day benefits. However, it also does depend on each person's payment plan as to the extent to which they are covered. The best option to determine whether your plan covers chiropractic care is to contact your medical aid for further information. For Medshield's 2023 benefit options, click here.