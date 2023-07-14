Industries

Africa


Schneider Electric signs MoUs to accelerate energy training, research

14 Jul 2023
Schneider Electric recently signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Research Foundation (NRF) and the University of Johannesburg (UJ).
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Devan Pillay, cluster president of Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric, signed the respective MoUs with Dr Aldo Stroebel, executive director: strategic partnerships, National Research Foundation and Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi, vice-chancellor and principal, University of Johannesburg.

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform powers interactive 4IR lab at UJ
Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform powers interactive 4IR lab at UJ

By 7 Mar 2023

“Our cooperation with the NRF and UJ aims to strengthen Schneider Electric’s efforts to provide critical access to research, innovation and education in the fields of energy and automation. We look forward to working with two of the country’s pillars in research and education, which will take us one step closer to our objective of one million people trained globally by 2025,” said Pillay.

The MoUs also aim to strengthen ongoing research and innovation in the field of energy.

