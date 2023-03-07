Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Eva-LastStilesBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Skills Development News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform powers interactive 4IR lab at UJ

7 Mar 2023
Sindy PetersBy: Sindy Peters
The University of Johannesburg (UJ) recently joined forces with Schneider Electric to create a cutting-edge 4IR Experience Lab at its Auckland Park Campus in Johannesburg. Powered by Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure platform, the lab provides a dynamic and interactive space for students to explore the latest advancements in 4IR technologies.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Specifically designed for the Faculty of Engineering & the Built Environment, the lab features smart energy solutions, devices that allow for remote, real-time monitoring, and immersive augmented and virtual reality technologies that power smart building solutions.

Speaking at the launch, Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi, vice-chancellor and principal of UJ, said, "The launch of this lab today is important for facilitating the understanding of 4IR technologies in practice. My call, however, is that as we consume this technology and embrace it, we do so with humanity in mind."

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Mpedi said the university is cognisant of the possibilities the technological shift brings, but that advancement and technology are inextricably linked.

"We must find empowerment in advancement and use these tools to create more sustainable frameworks. This, I would argue, is the real future of the 4IR," he said.

Bridging industry and academia

UJ's partnership with Schneider Electric began in 2016 with the goal of bridging the gap between industry and academia, explained Zanelle Dalglish, global leader: training and education affairs at Schneider Electric. Through the partnership, students are readied to take up the challenge as they enter the workforce, trained in advanced technologies already being applied in industry.

"The beauty in our partnership really is that Schneider Electric is a global energy management specialist, and we have fantastic technology, but this technology only comes to life when we install it into communities and into society where it's really utilised and people are benefiting from it," she said.

NextOptions
Sindy Peters
Sindy Peters' articles

About Sindy Peters

Sindy Peters (@sindy_hullaba_lou) is a group editor at Bizcommunity.com on the Construction, Energy & Mining, ESG & Sustainability, and Property portals. She can be reached at moc.ytinummoczib@ydnis.
Read more: University of Johannesburg, Sindy Peters, Schneider Electric, Zanelle Dalglish

Related

Creating intelligence in oil and gas
Creating intelligence in oil and gas2 hours ago
Western Cape looks to alternatives as energy baseload becoming increasingly unreliable
Western Cape looks to alternatives as energy baseload becoming increasingly unreliable3 Mar 2023
How load shedding is threatening South Africa's water security
How load shedding is threatening South Africa's water security1 Mar 2023
Significant intervention needed to ease SA's electricity crisis - CSIR
Significant intervention needed to ease SA's electricity crisis - CSIR24 Feb 2023
2023 Pressure Pipe Conference: Safripol emphasises significance of sustainability
2023 Pressure Pipe Conference: Safripol emphasises significance of sustainability20 Feb 2023
Omnia, WKN Windcurrent sign MoU to evaluate green ammonia production at Sasolburg plant
Omnia, WKN Windcurrent sign MoU to evaluate green ammonia production at Sasolburg plant2 Feb 2023
#BizTrends2023: Buildings in 2023 - here's to a smarter, sustainable future
#BizTrends2023: Buildings in 2023 - here's to a smarter, sustainable future9 Jan 2023
How Wetility's unique solar solution model is paving the way for an accessible, energy-secure future
How Wetility's unique solar solution model is paving the way for an accessible, energy-secure future15 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz