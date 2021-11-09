Industries

Infectious diseases expert, Prof Blumberg, joins Right to Care

9 Nov 2021
Prof Lucille Blumberg has been appointed to the health NGO, Right to Care, to initiate a One Health programme to build animal, environmental and human health capability for better public health outcomes.
Source:© supplied Prof Lucille Blumberg
Source:© supplied Prof Lucille Blumberg
Blumberg was previously the deputy director at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) where she now holds an honorary post.

She is vice-chair of the World Health Organisation (WHO) committee for review of the international health regulations during Covid-19 and is part of the University of Pretoria’s (UP) veterinary faculty. She is an honorary associate professor at the University of Stellenbosch.

In 2020, she won the South African Medical Research Council special award which recognises an esteemed scientist for extraordinary contributions to health research.

“Prof Blumberg is a highly respected clinical microbiologist and specialist in the field of infectious diseases.

“She is widely recognised internationally for her contribution to ground-breaking research, the management of viral outbreaks and the promotion of public health,” says Prof Ian Sanne, CEO of Right to Care.

Right to Care has supported and delivered prevention, care and treatment services for various diseases including HIV, TB, Covid-19 and responded swiftly to global healthcare emergencies.

“Blumberg will focus on Covid-19, rabies and malaria, and will respond to health emergencies in South Africa and Africa.

“Her appointment supports the strategic expansion of Right to Care’s focus, given the impact of Covid-19,” says Sanne.

Right to Care is a non-profit organisation that supports and delivers prevention, care, and treatment services for HIV and TB.
