Don't miss this quality management webinar!

7 Oct 2020
Issued by: COHSASA
Only less than two weeks to go until Omnia Health Live Africa comes to your screens.
Topic: Quality and safety lessons learned from Covid in the African context

Moderator: Jacqui Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa, Cape Town, South Africa

Panelists:
  • Dr Edgar Kalimba, Deputy CEO, King Faisal Hospital, Kigali, Rwanda
  • Dr Apollo Basenero, Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health and Social Services, Windhoek, Namibia
  • Irene Ogongo, Founder and Lead Mentor, Nurses in Africa, Nairobi, Kenya
  • Dr Olawumi Oluborode, Executive Manager, The Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria (SQHN), Lagos, Nigeria
Duration and format: 1hr panel discussion

Broadcast: Broadcast on our Omnia Health Live Africa platform on Monday, 12 October, at 13h00 CAT
In between your meetings, maximise your time by attending free virtual sessions such as the ones below. Register now

Webinar sessions:
  • Post-Covid, what have we learned about the supply chain, capacity and demand for local (African) medical devices and manufactured products?
  • Panel discussion: Going viral - How Covid-19 could transform hospital planning and design
  • Policies and regulations shaping telemedicine in Africa: Challenges and opportunities in Covid times
  • Panel discussion: Quality and safety lessons learned from Covid in the African context
View the full agenda here.

Omnia Health Live Africa runs from 12-16 October 2020 Central African Time, allowing you to tune in from the comfort of your home or workplace at a click of a button, all free of charge.

Join us for a virtual experience you'll remember. Register for free.

See you online soon,
The Africa Health Team

COHSASAThe Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), a not-for-profit organisation in Cape Town, South Africa, assists a wide range of healthcare facilities to meet and maintain quality standards.
