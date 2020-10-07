Don't miss this quality management webinar!

Only less than two weeks to go until Omnia Health Live Africa comes to your screens.
Topic: Quality and safety lessons learned from Covid in the African context
Moderator: Jacqui Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa, Cape Town, South Africa Panelists:
Duration and format:
- Dr Edgar Kalimba, Deputy CEO, King Faisal Hospital, Kigali, Rwanda
- Dr Apollo Basenero, Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health and Social Services, Windhoek, Namibia
- Irene Ogongo, Founder and Lead Mentor, Nurses in Africa, Nairobi, Kenya
- Dr Olawumi Oluborode, Executive Manager, The Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria (SQHN), Lagos, Nigeria
1hr panel discussion Broadcast:
Broadcast on our Omnia Health Live Africa platform on Monday, 12 October, at 13h00 CAT
Webinar sessions:
View the full agenda here.
- Post-Covid, what have we learned about the supply chain, capacity and demand for local (African) medical devices and manufactured products?
- Panel discussion: Going viral - How Covid-19 could transform hospital planning and design
- Policies and regulations shaping telemedicine in Africa: Challenges and opportunities in Covid times
runs from 12-16 October 2020
Central African Time
