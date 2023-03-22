Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BET SoftwareBataRed & YellowEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Omnia supports the education of South African women

22 Mar 2023
Omnia, a JSE-listed diversified chemicals company, recently announced a commitment to invest R5m in the secondary and tertiary education of women in South Africa. The investment is in support of the company's overarching support of healthy, educated, and resilient communities.
Image by from
Image by Freelance Grafiker from Pixabay

Globally, just 35% of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) students are women. In South Africa, just 13% of graduates in STEM fields are women, highlighting the deep gender inequity still present in our society, and critical shortage of STEM skills among local graduates.

“Through our new commitment, we want to take action to redress these imbalances by upskilling and providing opportunities for women in a variety of ways – from bursaries and internships to mentorship opportunities. Innovation is at the heart of our purpose, we want to build a workforce where diversity of thought directly feeds into the innovation and technology we use,” says CEO Seelan Gobalsamy.

This new investment is complimentary to Omnia’s existing education initiatives, such as Primestars that provides funding for Youth Development programmes for high school learners from underserved communities.

The new funding will be in addition to Omnia’s R28.7m investment in 2021 in socioeconomic development – with a primary focus in education and community initiatives. It dovetails Omnia’s recently launched Future Fund that offers its employees financial support for their children’s school fees.

NextOptions

Related

Omnia, WKN Windcurrent sign MoU to evaluate green ammonia production at Sasolburg plant
Omnia, WKN Windcurrent sign MoU to evaluate green ammonia production at Sasolburg plant2 Feb 2023
#BizTrends2021: Simple ways to accelerate business sustainability outcomes
#BizTrends2021: Simple ways to accelerate business sustainability outcomes11 Jan 2021
How can we uplift female entrepreneurs?
How can we uplift female entrepreneurs?13 Aug 2020
Breaking the Code
Breaking the Code11 Jun 2020
Bumper crops harm Omnia's fertiliser sales
Bumper crops harm Omnia's fertiliser sales29 Nov 2017

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz