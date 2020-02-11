SDC partners with Fix Scholarship programme - open for applications

Local media personality and leading social entrepreneur, Fikile Moeti aka DJ Fix is launching a learnership programme in partnership with the Skills Development Corporation (SDC). Applications for the May intake of The Fix SDC Learnership Programme open today, 11 February 2020.
The Fix Scholarship is a non-profit organisation, created by Moeti, that provides educational and business bursary opportunities for Female Entrepreneurs in Africa that want to create social change in their communities. The Fix Scholarship has funded 13 students to date, and will be opening applications today for the next student intake through the SDC this coming May.
SDC, who has established a corporation that specifically focuses on helping businesses meet the skills development requirements stipulated by the Skills Development Act, will be offering the below course options for the applicants that will be under the mentorship of The Fix Scholarship:
- NQF level 3 Business admin
- NQF level 4 Project management
- NQF level 4 Generic management
- NQF level 4 Technical support
- NQF level 4 Marketing
“The plan for The Fix Scholarship was to expand our services to younger students, as the amount of CVs and applications I was receiving from dynamic individuals who wanted to address problems and encourage within their communities is increasing,” says Moeti. “SDC understand the realities of young South Africans who, for whatever social circumstance have been unable to further their studies and have built an enterprise to be able to address the realities these students face and give them a future,” she concludes.
To apply for any of the Fix Scholarship programmes
, visit the Fix Scholarship website
or Facebook page
.