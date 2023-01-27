Khulisa Social Solutions named 2022/2023 Corporate LiveWire Youth Support NPO of the Year

Khulisa Social Solutions, a non-profit with over 25 years of experience empowering underprivileged South Africans to achieve their full potential, has been named the Corporate LiveWire Youth Support NPO of the Year for 2022/2023. Khulisa went up against 30,000 other nominees from over 30 countries.

Said Lesley Ann van Selm, MD of Khulisa, “This recognition demonstrates the impact that Khulisa has had on South Africans since its inception, and is a tremendous icebreaker for the amazing work that we are excited to continue in 2023.”

Last year, Khulisa was selected as a finalist under the International Peace Awards category for the best work in addressing poverty and homelessness, peacemaking interventions, and youth empowerment interventions in marginalised communities.

Some of its flagship initiatives include the Sustainable Livelihood Programme, Alexandra Youth Entrepreneurial Summit, and its Streetscapes Project.

“We would like to dedicate this award and our other recent recognitions to our stakeholders, including other fellow not-for-profit organisations, community members, our funders, and partners,” concluded Van Selm.