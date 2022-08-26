Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Aim Marketing & Communication ConsultantsFalse Bay CollegeMiWayCyril Ramaphosa FoundationLGGreenCapeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

CSI & Sustainability jobs

  • Hub Lead- New Economy Campaigns Hub Cape Town
  • DMEAL Specialist Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Pledges for Santa Shoebox Project open 1 September

    26 Aug 2022
    Under this year's theme of 'Share the Love', Santa Shoebox Project donors will have the option to duplicate an item in their box, enabling the beneficiary child to gift that item to a friend or family member. Pledges for the annual nationwide initiative open 1 September.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    “Enabling these kids to experience the joy of giving for themselves enhances other benefits such as personal growth and increased self-esteem,” explains Santa Shoebox Programmes (SSP) CEO Deb Zelezniak.

    Typically, Santa Shoeboxes contain a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, a facecloth, school supplies, a toy, sweets and an outfit of clothing. This year, in addition to the duplicate item provided by the public, Book Dash, which creates African storybooks that anyone can freely download and distribute, will be including two books - one for the recipient and the other for them to gift to someone else.

    “This amplifies the sharing because a book is meant to be read together, either with a friend or by a parent or teacher.”

    More SA women donate to good causes than men
    More SA women donate to good causes than men

    10 Aug 2022

    “Since 2006, our beloved project has reached 1,077,289 children throughout South Africa and Namibia thanks to the generosity of its donors. In 2022, we will be positively impacting the lives of many more, and we so appreciate your help in doing so,” concludes Zelezniak.

    For more information on the Santa Shoebox Project, click here.

    NextOptions
    Read more: Santa Shoebox Project, Book Dash

    Related

    More SA women donate to good causes than men
    More SA women donate to good causes than men10 Aug 2022
    Santa Shoebox expands the project's reach #BeyondTheMillion, establishes ECD centre in rural Ceres
    Santa Shoebox expands the project's reach #BeyondTheMillion, establishes ECD centre in rural Ceres26 Oct 2021
    Santa Shoebox Project, Nestlé ESAR honoured in the 2021 Conscious Companies Awards
    Santa Shoebox Project, Nestlé ESAR honoured in the 2021 Conscious Companies Awards10 Sep 2021
    Dunlop to share the gift of reading this Literacy Day
    Sumitomo DunlopDunlop to share the gift of reading this Literacy Day3 Sep 2021
    Local NPOs awarded for innovation, resilience during Covid-19
    Local NPOs awarded for innovation, resilience during Covid-1928 Apr 2021
    #AfricanAdShowcase: From a simple gift, a dream is realised
    #AfricanAdShowcase: From a simple gift, a dream is realised11 Dec 2019
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz