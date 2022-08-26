Pledges for Santa Shoebox Project open 1 September

Under this year's theme of 'Share the Love', Santa Shoebox Project donors will have the option to duplicate an item in their box, enabling the beneficiary child to gift that item to a friend or family member. Pledges for the annual nationwide initiative open 1 September.

Source: Supplied

“Enabling these kids to experience the joy of giving for themselves enhances other benefits such as personal growth and increased self-esteem,” explains Santa Shoebox Programmes (SSP) CEO Deb Zelezniak.

Typically, Santa Shoeboxes contain a toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, a facecloth, school supplies, a toy, sweets and an outfit of clothing. This year, in addition to the duplicate item provided by the public, Book Dash, which creates African storybooks that anyone can freely download and distribute, will be including two books - one for the recipient and the other for them to gift to someone else.

“This amplifies the sharing because a book is meant to be read together, either with a friend or by a parent or teacher.”

“Since 2006, our beloved project has reached 1,077,289 children throughout South Africa and Namibia thanks to the generosity of its donors. In 2022, we will be positively impacting the lives of many more, and we so appreciate your help in doing so,” concludes Zelezniak.

For more information on the Santa Shoebox Project, click here.