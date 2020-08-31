Get ready to celebrate #SmallBizFriday

Small Business Friday was created nine years ago by the National Small Business Chamber (NSBC) in response to small business owners' most pressing need: getting more customers. The day is now a national tradition.
A vast majority of consumers agree that shopping at small, independently-owned businesses supports their commitment to making purchases that have a positive social, economic and environmental impact.
The ninth Small Business Friday has arrived. This Friday, 4 September is South Africa’s biggest small business day of the year. This powerful and meaningful movement is about mobilising all South Africans to support and buy from their local small businesses.
Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of the National Small Business Chamber (NSBC), says that entrepreneurship is one of the cornerstones of the South African economy and it is thus vital to sustain this sector: “Small Business Friday has gained incredible momentum over the past nine years, the NSBC is very proud of the progress. It remains important to keep reminding people to get involved and support small business.”
Small Business Friday is dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that create jobs, help boost the economy, and enhance communities around the country. The movement celebrates small businesses ranging from retail stores and restaurants to guest houses and hairdressers, and everything in between.
What happens when you buy from a small business? You are not helping a CEO buy a third holiday home. You are helping a little girl get dance lessons, a little boy get his team jersey, a mom or dad put food on the table, a family pay a bond, or a student pay for university fees.
It has been said something as small as the flutter of a butterfly's wings can cause a hurricane on the other side of the world. If you change even the smallest of life's details, you have the power to completely change its outcome. Making a small change to where we spend our money can have a huge impact on small businesses and ultimately our community in the long run.
The importance of the small business community
Anderson says that “the NSBC anticipates enormous, nationwide support for this special movement coming up this Friday. It’s a 365-day drive that peaks on the first Friday of Spring every year, aimed at celebrating and recognising the importance of the small business community. We really want people to ‘Go BIG’ by supporting the small.”
In 2012, the NSBC launched Small Business Friday, which is now widely known as South Africa’s biggest Small Business day of the year. Spring brings new energy and a feel-good time of the year, so it was decided that Small Business Friday would always be on the 1st Friday of Spring every year. The very first Small Business Friday was on 7 September 2012.
“Consumers were urged to support it through national radio, digital, social media and PR campaign. We didn't know how big it was going to be. We were surprised how fast it happened and the extent of it. More importantly, it drove real results for small businesses across the country that day and changed the habit of many consumers forever”, says Anderson. Small Business Friday has become a social phenomenon. It has become a new mind-set and the right thing to do.
The number one small business challenge is getting new customers, as per the findings of the annual National Small Business Survey. The big drive was, therefore, to mobilise and encourage the nation to give greater support to small business. If more can support local small businesses, these small businesses will be able to build their infrastructure and employ more local people, therefore alleviating unemployment and driving job creation.
The future plan is to win even more support, not just from small businesses, consumers and activists but other larger companies it could partner to promote the cause and importantly, to lobby Government officials to enhance the every-day life of the small business community.
To secure consumer support, was to position Small Business Friday as a national movement. Consumers needed to be made aware of and understand their role: the pledge to support and shop at small businesses. By simply committing to a few simple tasks, you will help drive the movement and, of course, strengthen the small business sector.
Get involved
Here are ways how you can get involved:
Shop at your local small businesses: Go out there and support your local small businesses on Friday, 4 September 2020 and every day thereafter.
Join the #SmallBizFriday 5-Day Challenge: From Monday, 31 August 2020 - Friday, 4 September 2020 small businesses and consumers alike are encouraged to sign up for the #SmallBizFriday 5-Day Challenge. This challenge is designed to only take 5 minutes a day but should have far-reaching effects to drive awareness and participation on social media for this all-important movement.
Watch the daily #SmallBizFriday Briefing and Mobilisation Session on Instagram Live: Join Mike Anderson and Leanne Rhodes (Head of Creative & Social Media at NSBC) on Instagram Live every day (Monday, 31 August 2020 - Friday, 4 September 2020) as they reveal the daily #SmallBizFriday Challenge, feature tips to boost small business and do amazing giveaways as they build up to Small Business Friday. Follow @NSBCAfrica on Instagram.
