Networking, quality exhibits: Join the best of SA entrepreneurs and business owners

11 Aug 2023
Issued by: NSBC.Africa
SMEs across South Africa represent more than 98% of businesses; employ some 50-60% of the country's workforce across all sectors; and provide a quarter of job growth in the private sector.
Networking, quality exhibits: Join the best of SA entrepreneurs and business owners

Are you serious about building a bigger and more successful business? Then you can’t afford to miss The Business Show on 6 and 7 September 2023 at the Sandton Convention Centre, the platform that can fast-track your business success.

As Africa’s most successful business event for this exciting and growing sector, The Business Show’s key brand exhibitors, success-focused seminars and revealing Masterclasses from some of the country’s top business leaders will put your business on track for growth and high impact.

Be in the right place at the right time

The Absa VIP Lounge provide the perfect platform to meet and valuable new business contacts, connect with a variety of industry leaders, and explore lucrative new opportunities.

Whether you’re looking for an IT professional, web designer, attorney, business partner or an industry mentor, the Absa VIP Lounge is where you’ll meet.

Perhaps you’re looking to meet new contacts that can spur you on to greater height? The Nedbank Speed Networking Zone offers a rare and unique relationship-building opportunity to network with other aspiring – and inspiring – super-leaders.

Build a Business LIVE is where you need to be for world-class Seminars and Masterclasses, with some of the most stimulating business leaders will to share their hard-won knowledge and insider tips with you.

Then, head to the Expo – a diverse group of exhibitors offering an invaluable opportunity to note the latest trends, products, solutions and opportunities for growing your successful business. With everything from accounting software, tech solutions, funding for business growth, office equipment or digital design firms, you’ll walk away with solutions.

NSBC – working to create business legends

Brought to you by NSBC, Africa’s leading SME organisation and the fastest growing operation of its kind in the world, The Business Show is a key indicator of NSBC’s commitment to ensuring today’s business owners and entrepreneurs are tomorrow’s business legends.

Don’t miss out this life-changing opportunity to access all your business solutions in one place – and at no cost. If you are among the thousands of men and women entrepreneurs and business owners fired up to meet at The Business Show, click here for your free ticket and receive access to the Expo and Build a Business LIVE, a copy of My Business Mag and free NSBC Membership.

See you at The Business Show, where star business leaders, owners and entrepreneurs meet.

Visit The Business Show website here to secure your free ticket - www.thebizshow.africa and make sure you’ve got the dates written in stone. It's South Africa’s top “not to be missed” business event.

NSBC.Africa
The edge for entrepreneurial and business success. Be exposed to 1000s of quality leads, connect with the like-minded business professionals and receive insights, strategies, tips, inspiration, and new ideas.
