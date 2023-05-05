Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Edge GrowthBusiness Partners LimitedBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Funding Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


100% Black female owned construction company secures funding

5 May 2023
Issued by: Edge Growth
Oakantswe Construction and Projects, a 100% black female owned and managed electrical contracting firm, has secured funding from The Abadali Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), which is administered by Edge Growth.
100% Black female owned construction company secures funding

Based in Pretoria, Oakantswe Construction and Projects focuses on a wide range of electrical installations and renovations for commercial and industrial projects, both in Gauteng and across Southern Africa.

Established in February 2010 and operating from March 2011, founder Tebogo Moloi has managed to stay competitive by ensuring that Oakantswe Construction and Projects is well-equipped to deliver electricity to any entity, from small households to large companies.

Founder of Oakantswe Construction and Projects, Tebogo Moloi, and her team
Founder of Oakantswe Construction and Projects, Tebogo Moloi, and her team

“When we requested this funding, Oakantswe was experiencing rapid growth and high demand for our services. However, we were not able to service all our clients due to lack of capacity,” Moloi says. “This funding will enable us to increase our revenue and service delivery due to savings on equipment hire costs and improved turnaround times.”

This funding will unlock a further 20 permanent jobs within the next five years as the business shifts from subcontracting to growing their in-house team of qualified and dedicated electricians to meet the growing electrical contracting needs of clients countrywide.

Moloi says that so far working with Edge Growth has expanded her knowledge and provided key insights regarding areas needing improvement within the company.

Currently only an estimated 1.4% of the South African construction workforce in non-administrative roles are women. As a result of pressure for a more balanced workforce and the need to meet skills shortages, this figure is expected to rise in the coming years, creating even more opportunities for Oakantswe.

“This is an exciting opportunity to back a highly competitive black-woman-owned construction company in South Africa,” says Edge Growth’s Alex Rodrigues, who helped facilitate the deal.

Launched in 2021, The Abadali Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) is a first of its kind initiative by an international investment bank to provide short-, medium- and long-term finance over an eight-year period for businesses that are scaling and require growth capital. Leading South African SME development specialist and impact investor, Edge Growth, is managing the medium- and long-term commitments of the Abadali EEIP to create much needed positive economic and social impact locally.

Oakantswe Construction and Projects aims to be a leading black South African economic empowerment company and the construction firm of choice in the market they serve, delivering electrical installations, electrical and building maintenance and renovations.

Edge Growth unlocks growth constraints for progressive entrepreneurs by facilitating access to funding, access to markets and small business development programmes. For more information, go to https://edgegrowth.com/.

NextOptions
Edge Growth
Edge Growth achieves real transformation by partnering with corporates to grow Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) who contribute to job creation, black wealth creation and socio-economic development.

Related

Edge Growth appoints new chief investment officer to drive expansion strategy into Africa
Edge GrowthEdge Growth appoints new chief investment officer to drive expansion strategy into Africa24 Apr 2023
Load shedding continues to put a real damper on small business, says SME development specialist
Edge GrowthLoad shedding continues to put a real damper on small business, says SME development specialist31 Mar 2023
2023 FNB Advancer Programme for SMEs call for entries
2023 FNB Advancer Programme for SMEs call for entries15 Nov 2022
Family run butchery business 'meats' funding requirements for expansion
Edge GrowthFamily run butchery business 'meats' funding requirements for expansion4 Oct 2022
Join the next cohort of accounting entrepreneurs on a growth trajectory!
Edge GrowthJoin the next cohort of accounting entrepreneurs on a growth trajectory!21 Sep 2022
Source: Supplied.
African Bank announces two new strategic appointments12 Jul 2022
The different types of funding available for small businesses
The different types of funding available for small businesses20 May 2022
Edge Growth appointed to manage the SAB Thrive Fund
Edge GrowthEdge Growth appointed to manage the SAB Thrive Fund17 Dec 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz