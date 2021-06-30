IP Law News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

How Valentino achieved registered recognition for Rockstud shoes

30 Jun 2021
By: Sonica Wilken
Famous and exclusive fashion brand Valentino S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house founded in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and forms part of the Valentino Fashion Group.
Valentino filed trade mark applications for the design of its Rockstud® range of shoes in 2019 through the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), as shown below. Initially, the applications were refused on the basis that the marks could not function as trade marks. According to the USPTO, the features Valentino sought to protect failed to serve as source identifiers of their brand and were non-distinctive product designs with merely ornamental features.

Image: Supplied

As the fashion-conscious consumer will know, these T-strap shoes are known as Valentino’s Rockstud range and the collection worn by many celebrities, consists of various metal, pyramid-shaped, stud-adorned shoes which Valentino has been making and selling since 2010.

In order to overcome the USPTO’s refusal, the onus was on Valentino to prove that the features it sought to protect had acquired distinctiveness through use. Usually, the three basic types of evidence to show acquired distinctiveness are:
  1. prior registrations of the mark on similar goods,
  2. five years of use of the mark prior to filing applications for its registration, and
  3. any other evidence,” such as long-term use of the mark, advertising expenses, declarations that assert recognition of the mark as a source indicator, survey evidence, market research and consumer reaction studies.

In-cider scoop: descriptive vs distinctive trade marks

In order for a trade mark to be registrable, it must be distinctive and capable of distinguishing one party's products from another's. What we often see, particularly in the alcohol industry, is, for example, certain ciders, named after the variety of apple used to make the cider itself. But is this name considered 'distinctive' or 'descriptive'...?

By Karen Kitchen 3 Nov 2020


In their attempt to show that the trade marks had acquired the necessary distinctiveness, Valentino was able to provide evidence that the Rockstud ballet flat generated over $41mn in sales between 2014 and 2019. The Rockstud multi-strap pump generated over $75mn in sales during that same period and the single T-strap pump, alone, generated over $152mn in sales over the past 10 years. Valentino made the claim that its Rockstud brand had acquired distinctiveness through exclusive and continuous use since 2010.

As a result of this evidence, the USPTO withdrew its refusal of the applications and the marks ultimately proceeded to registration, effectively granting Valentino a monopoly over the distinctive appearance of its Rockstud shoes.

About the author

Sonica Wilken is an Associate - Trade Mark Department at KISCH IP
Comment

Read more: registered trademark, trademark holders, trade mark

Related

Wine exports to China? How to navigate trade mark territory...3 Jun 2021
Food truck owner rejects RocoMamas statement on 'Smash Burger' controversy22 Apr 2021
Ignorance is bliss - but not for patent infringement10 Mar 2021
KZN honey widow goes toe-to-toe with retail giant5 Mar 2021
How to avoid buying, reselling and losing credibility to counterfeit goods23 Feb 2021
In-cider scoop: descriptive vs distinctive trade marks3 Nov 2020
Should 'Black Lives Matter', 'I Can't Breathe' be allowed as trade marks?25 Jun 2020
How will Brexit affect your trade mark in the UK?30 Jan 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz