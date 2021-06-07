FNB launches its new #TheChangeables brand campaign

FNB has launched a new brand communication campaign, #TheChangeables, to celebrate South Africans who take challenges in their stride, transform obstacles into opportunities, and embrace change as a way of building a better future for themselves and others.

In the spirit of change, FNB is also launching a refreshed design across its range of bank cards that will be made available to customers at no additional cost, with the cards firstly offered to personal banking customers from July 2021.According to Faye Mfikwe, chief marketing officer at FNB, the bank’s new #TheChangeables brand positioning represents its acknowledgement of the importance of change as a catalyst of personal, business, and economic growth, and highlights its commitment to being an effective agent of change. She describes “#TheChangeables” as passionate, strong, and resilient African people and businesses, with whom the Bank wants to partner in creating even more positive change across Africa.“Despite the many challenges Covid-19 brought, the pandemic also casts a very bright spotlight on the courageous, resilient and adaptable African spirit,” Mfikwe says, “and this spirit resonates so strongly with FNB that we felt compelled to embrace it and position it at the very core of who we are and what we do as a bank, in South Africa and across Rest of Africa,” says Mfikwe.Her sentiment is echoed by CEO of FNB Retail, Raj Makanjee, who says, “In the spirit of #TheChangeables, we are constantly refreshing our solutions and service models to align with the step change in customers’ needs while upping the ante on our competitive advantage. In support of this, we have also refreshed our bank cards across our personal banking offerings. We pride ourselves on putting customers at the centre of our financial solutions and the changes we are implementing demonstrate our commitment to value-based banking including giving customers up to three times their monthly personal account fee back in value from eBucks, FNB Connect and the embedded value in our offerings.”FNB states that #TheChangeables is not a move away from its well-established brand purpose of helpfulness. “Rather, it is the next step in delivering on that purpose. #TheChangeables is far more than just another brand campaign,” says Mfikwe, “it’s the tangible representation of a value system that recognises the journey that every person and/or business is on, and our role in providing the solutions they need to progress even further.”“The year 2020 taught us all that there really is no need to fear change, but that we should instead embrace it as a highly positive force in our lives,” Mfikwe concludes, “and #TheChangeables not only celebrates the willingness and courage of change agents to do exactly that, but it also asserts FNB’s total commitment to supporting them through our platform based solutions as a trusted enabler of change and the preferred Bank of #TheChangeables.”