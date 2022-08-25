Industries

#BehindtheSelfie: Rena Engelbrecht, head of marketing at The Crazy Store

25 Aug 2022
Emily StanderBy: Emily Stander
After celebrating its 25th birthday, we decided to chat with The Crazy Store's head of marketing Rena Engelbrecht to find out more about her life behind marketing...
Image supplied: Rena Engelbrecht, head of marketing at The Crazy Store
Image supplied: Rena Engelbrecht, head of marketing at The Crazy Store

Tell us a bit more about what you do?

I am the marketing and merchandise executive for The Crazy Store. I do all the fun things at the company. I work with an incredibly talented marketing and promotions team, as well as a very caring customer service team.

I also work with the merchandise for The Crazy Store, to ensure that we stock everything that our customers need and want.

What’s really behind your selfie?

I am a mother of two, a wife for the last 12 years to a very patient husband. I love coming to work every day and feel so blessed to love what I do.

Growing up, what did you want to do?

A businessman. Like my dad. I found business fascinating and I have always loved shopping. Shopping for food, or anything. I should have known that I would end up in retail.

How did you end up doing what you do now?

Retail is in my DNA. From the first day working with retailers, I was hooked. I love the fast pace, the ever-changing environment and the daily challenges. No day is ever the same!

Tell us a bit about some highlights of your career.

I have worked with a few major retailers over the last 15 years and I loved learning, living and growing with each brand. I have always treated a job as if it was my own company. Living it every day.

So many highlights, that it is hard to pick one. A highlight for me is that any challenge that came my way, I faced and conquered, grew and learned.

When you’re not busy working, what do you do? How do you socialise these days?

I love spending time with my family. I am a pro at board games like Ludo thanks to my six-year-old and I learn all about the newest and most enjoyable online games from my nine-year-old.

I love running, I need running and whenever I am not at work, playing with the family or taking the fur child to the dog park, I run.

What are you watching/reading/listening to right now?

I watch mini-series on Netflix, anything gripping and of course My Little Pony and Pokemon with the kids. I used to read a lot, and I will again one day, but for this season in my life, it is not possible.

What’s your favourite gif?

What are you hoping to achieve for the rest of the year?

We have just celebrated The Crazy Store’s 25th Birthday. We are opening our 450th store in September and many more for the rest of the year. I will continue to work hard, play hard, drive value, quality and a fantastic range where our loyal customers can come and shop in a friendly family environment.

Emily Stander
Lifestyle Editor and M&M Assistant at Bizcommunity
The Crazy Store, #BehindtheSelfie

