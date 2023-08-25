Inclusivity inspires more thoughtful rural home designs

Inclusive design is an approach to housing construction that embraces human diversity by including construction elements that recognise differences in age, gender, physical and mental ability, and cultural norms, and pack them into a well-defined design that can be replicated at scale.
At the Gap Infrastructure Corporation (GIC), for example, we often consider the needs of elderly residents as a baseline when designing homes. The needs of the elderly can often be representative of the needs of many other vulnerable figures in the community, and they make up a sizeable portion of rural community populations.
So, with every new element we include in the design, we ask: how will an elderly person with diminished mobility move around in the space? Will they be able to ascend different levels in- and outside of the home? Will they be able to keep their footing on surfaces confidently, and will they be able to access any area in the home?
Once a design meets these and other prerequisites that apply to the elderly, we can further consider the additional needs of children, people living with disabilities, and other people who may make use of the home.The idea is to implement proactive solutions that are suited to the needs of rural communities by packaging these into a design that can be rolled out at scale and in accordance with construction standards and government expectations.
When analysing community needs and deciding which elements to include, it’s essential to understand the distinction between accessibility and inclusive design. Accessibility is the minimum requirement that ensures people living with disabilities can access and function unimpeded within the living space by, for example, installing ramps or grab bars.Inclusive design is a broader approach that considers a diverse range of demographics such as age, income brackets, cultures, and more, acknowledging that people have different needs and preferences.
When developers such as GIC design more inclusive homes, we account for five main considerations:
Other limiting elements to avoid include steps and narrow doorways or hallways which could be a barrier for people with mobility impairments; avoiding slippery floors which could be dangerous for everyone; poor lighting that would make it difficult for people with visual impairments; and high shelves and cabinets which also make it difficult for people with mobility impairments or who are short of stature to reach.
Ultimately, inclusive designs ensure that those who need it the most have safe and practical environments for their needs. Having comfortable, easily accessible, and intelligently designed homes, therefore, promotes greater socio-economic inclusivity and cohesion among rural residents, promoting sustainable development and a brighter future for all South Africans.