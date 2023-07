At the recent Honeywell Executive Connect Summit for Africa, Bidvest Mobility received both the 'Partner of the Year 2022 Award' and 'Project of the Year 2022 Award' for sub-Saharan Africa.

Receiving the two Honeywell awards are (from left to right): Timothy Grisdale (executive), Simon Grisdale (managing executive) and Luke Dunstan (executive) from Bidvest Mobility

“As a company we are honoured to receive both these prestigious awards from Honeywell, which demonstrate the dedication and hard work of our team to deliver world-class enterprise mobility solutions to our customers on the African continent,” said Simon Grisdale, managing executive at Bidvest Mobility.