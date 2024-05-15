Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MpactHeineken BeveragesLGMACmobileQuickEasy SoftwareOLC Through The Line CommunicationsNinety9centsTractor OutdoorSmart MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Supply Chain Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

State of the Nation Live Breakfast

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Bidvest Mobility partners with Vuzix to elevate mobility solutions for the extended supply chain

    Issued by Bidvest Mobility
    15 May 2024
    15 May 2024
    Bidvest Mobility, a leading provider of mobile computing and barcoding solutions, will showcase its latest supply chain software and technologies in collaboration with Vuzix, a global pioneer in augmented reality (AR) smart glasses and wearable display devices, at the upcoming 2024 SAPICS Conference and Exhibition.
    Bidvest Mobility partners with Vuzix to elevate mobility solutions for the extended supply chain

    Bidvest Mobility will showcase its cutting-edge supply chain management solutions, while Vuzix will feature its purpose-driven AR smart glasses. Vuzix smart glasses are made for all-day comfort, and come equipped with integrated barcode scanning capabilities and camera enabling hands-free data capture, real-time data management, see-what-I-see remote assist, and workflow support for frontline workers.

    Attendees can experience demonstrations of Vuzix’ innovative wearable computing solutions, including AR-enabled picking applications and remote expert guidance, empowering workers with real-time information and AI-enabled support for improved efficiency and accuracy in their tasks.

    Bidvest Mobility partners with Vuzix to elevate mobility solutions for the extended supply chain

    Experts from Bidvest Mobility and Vuzix will be available at the exhibit to provide insights on seamlessly integrating enterprise mobility solutions and wearable technologies into business operations.

    Simon Grisdale, managing executive at Bidvest Mobility, commented: “Vuzix’s advanced wearable devices and AR solutions perfectly complement our supply chain management offerings, enabling businesses to optimise their operations, enhance productivity, and elevate the overall customer experience. We are excited to present our combined capabilities to the SAPICS community.”

    Visit Bidvest Mobility at stands ES11 at SAPICS at Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town from 9 to 12 June 2024.

    About Bidvest Mobility

    Bidvest Mobility, a division of the Bidvest Group, leverages years of experience in delivering mobile computing and barcoding solutions to address the evolving needs of businesses across various industries. By integrating leading-edge enterprise mobility components, including mobility platforms, application software, and support services, Bidvest Mobility ensures seamless implementation and management of mobile applications to drive transformative outcomes across the supply chain.

    Deployed by leading FMCG, retail, transport and logistics, and industrial companies throughout South Africa, Bidvest Mobility’s solutions empower organisations to meet their business challenges with agility and efficiency.

    About Vuzix Corporation

    Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 350 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality video eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, X and Facebook pages.

    Read more: supply chain, Augmented Reality, SAPICS, smart glasses, Vuzix, Simon Grisdale, Bidvest Mobility
    NextOptions
    Bidvest Mobility
    Combining the best mobility platform, applications, mobile technologies & support services.

    Related

    Infrastructure policy reforms and logistics plans could reshape SA&#x2019;s economy
    Infrastructure policy reforms and logistics plans could reshape SA’s economy
     8 May 2024
    Supply chain: Finding opportunity in the weakest link
    The Publicity WorkshopSupply chain: Finding opportunity in the weakest link
    25 Apr 2024
    Unitrans launches Centre of Excellence to enhance African supply chain solutions
    KAP LimitedUnitrans launches Centre of Excellence to enhance African supply chain solutions
    19 Apr 2024
    Rhenus South Africa secures AEO Level 2 accreditation
    Rhenus South Africa secures AEO Level 2 accreditation
    3 Apr 2024
    Revolutionising warehouse efficiency with Honeywell Pick by Voice Solution at Vector Logistics
    Bidvest MobilityRevolutionising warehouse efficiency with Honeywell Pick by Voice Solution at Vector Logistics
    3 Apr 2024
    SANBS now a digital blood donation system to attract youth and improve experience
    Bidvest MobilitySANBS now a digital blood donation system to attract youth and improve experience
    25 Mar 2024
    Last call for entries: Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards 2024
    Last call for entries: Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards 2024
    15 Mar 2024
    SA's cybercrime hotspot status intensifies need for cybersecurity in logistics
    SA's cybercrime hotspot status intensifies need for cybersecurity in logistics
    27 Feb 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz