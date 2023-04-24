Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bidvest MobilityDomains.co.zaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Mobile & Apps Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ICT jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Bidvest acquires the Roan Group of Companies

24 Apr 2023
Issued by: Bidvest Mobility
Bidvest has announced that it has acquired the Roan Systems Group of Companies (RSG), effective on 1 April 2023.
The Roan Systems Group of Companies will fall under the stewardship of Simon Grisdale in the Bidvest Data, Print & Packaging Division.
The Roan Systems Group of Companies will fall under the stewardship of Simon Grisdale in the Bidvest Data, Print & Packaging Division.

The South-African based Roan Systems Group of Companies has evolved over the last 25 years to become an industry leader of in-line matrix and thermal transfer printing, enterprise mobility, RFID, POS, mobile device management, IoT and print & apply solutions for a wide variety of customers’ needs across the supply chain. The group offers products, solutions and services to meet the demands of IT, production automation, FMCG, healthcare, automotive and various other sectors and applications.

Colin Adendorff, CEO of Bidvest Data, Print & Packaging, commented: “We welcome the Roan Systems Group of Companies, which will fall under the stewardship of Simon Grisdale in the Bidvest Data, Print & Packaging Division.

“This acquisition will provide great opportunities for synergies and growth for the various companies within the Bidvest Data, Print & Packaging Division.”

About the Bidvest Group

The JSE-listed Bidvest group is a leading international services, trading and distribution group which operates in areas of consumer, pharmaceutical and industrial products, financial services, freight management, office and print solutions, outsourced hard and soft services, travel services and automotive retailing.



Editorial contact

Simon Grisdale
Managing executive, Bidvest Mobility
+27 (011) 450 0505
az.oc.ytilibomtsevdib@gnomis

NextOptions
Bidvest Mobility
Combining the best mobility platform, applications, mobile technologies & support services.

Related

Source: Supplied. Nic Smit, Bidvest Life acting chief product and pricing actuary.
New 2021 high for Bidvest Life claims volumes5 Sep 2022
Source: Reuters/Mike Hutchings
SA's top insurers raided on suspicion of price fixing, collusion25 Aug 2022
Source: Supplied. Lynne Africa the chief financial officer at Konica Minolta South Africa.
#WomensMonth: 'We should push ourselves to discover our full potential' - Lynne Africa, Konica Minolta SA1 Aug 2022
Brian Joffe, Long4Life CEO. Source: Long4Life
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO14 Oct 2021
#OrchidsandOnions: Dove ticks all the right boxes
#OrchidsandOnions: Dove ticks all the right boxes14 Sep 2021
Lerato Tsimo joins the HKLM Connect management team
HKLMLerato Tsimo joins the HKLM Connect management team19 May 2021
Airport lounges: golden territory for marketing your brand
Airport lounges: golden territory for marketing your brand9 Oct 2017
Bidvest and Adcock Ingram settle fine in merger case
Bidvest and Adcock Ingram settle fine in merger case19 Jun 2017

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz