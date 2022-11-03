Industries

    Zoho celebrates the 5-year anniversary of Zoho One, announces over 80% growth in South Africa in the past year

    3 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Irvine Partners
    Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced today that Zoho One has achieved a new milestone, now supporting 50,000 organisations across more than 160 countries. Over the past two years, the platform has grown 150%, with 37.5% of new Zoho One customers coming from mid-market and enterprise businesses. License upgrades by customers who adopted Zoho One five years ago have increased 92%, contributing to this milestone growth. In South Africa alone, there has been an 81.4% growth from 2020 to 2021.
    Andrew Bourne, regional manager at Zoho Africa
    Andrew Bourne, regional manager at Zoho Africa

    These figures spotlight the market’s move away from static legacy applications and toward end-to-end solutions that empower organisations to be agile, scale, and adapt to changes in their industries.

    Launched in 2017 as a first-of-its-kind suite with 35 integrated applications, Zoho One now offers a comprehensive, scalable platform comprising 45 unified applications with end to end services including AI, business intelligence, contextual communication, and unified search, allowing businesses to run every aspect of their organisation from sales and marketing to finance, HR, and analytics.

    “Siloed systems cause business silos," said Andrew Bourne, regional manager, Zoho Africa. “An integrated organisation, therefore, is typically a reflection of integrated systems underneath. This is what we see with our own customers. Nearly half of Zoho One customers use 20 or more apps across functions, integrating their organisation and reporting higher returns. SMEs and startups especially benefit from an all-in-one solution that allows them to scale without data silos, integration hassles or multi-vendor contracts, and also bring down total cost of ownership.

    Expansion and unification

    Over the last five years, Zoho One has added 10 new apps and countless services in dialogue with businesses to meet their evolving needs, while acutely reducing customers' total cost of ownership in adopting and maintaining the platform. It has the scope and power to run any business out of the box, while carrying the tools necessary for organisations to customise the solution to fit their requirements.

    Zoho One is built entirely in-house, on a single technology stack, resulting in a truly unified, end-to-end platform with hundreds of integration points across its applications.

    Consistent, ground-up unification provides businesses with a deeper connection between sales, marketing, customer support, accounting, human resources, and other functions. Its upmarket growth is made possible by the platform's capacity to tightly integrate with third-party solutions without causing data and operational silos or impacting the efficiency of a business’s existing system.

    Zoho One pricing

    Zoho One is available immediately with a flexible user price of R1,125 per month or an employee pricing of R450 per month. For comprehensive pricing information, please go to https://www.zoho.com/one/pricing/.

    Zoho privacy pledge

    Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company owns and operates its data centers, ensuring complete oversight of customer data, privacy, and security. More than 80 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho everyday to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. For more information, please visit https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html.

    About Zoho

    With 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable with more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com.

    Irvine Partners
    Irvine Partners is a Public Relations & Integrated Marketing Agency with offices in London, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Nairobi, Lagos and Accra.
    Andrew Bourne, Zoho Corporation

