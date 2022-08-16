Bidvest Mobility scoops the Honeywell Partner of the Year Award

Bidvest Mobility received the coveted Partner of the Year Award - Sub Saharan Africa at Elevate - Honeywell's Safety and Productivity Solutions, Annual Partner Conference in Cairo, Egypt.

Bidvest Mobility receives the Partner of the Year Award, Sub Saharan Africa at Elevate – Honeywell’s Annual Partner Conference in Cairo, Egypt. (From left) Tahsin Sayman, sales director - PSS META, Honeywell; Roman Poludnev, general manager - SPS META, Honeywell; Simon Grisdale, managing partner - Bidvest Mobility and Mohammed Sali-Ameen, sales leader - PSS Anglo Africa, Honeywell.

Elevate is a platform for Honeywell’s partners to engage, enhance competencies, and exchange expertise through impactful conversations with industry peers, and thought leaders as they share their visions for the future.

Simon Grisdale, managing executive of Bidvest Mobility commented, “We are excited to receive this award again in recognition of the extreme hard work from our team. We have gone from strength to strength, and this was made possible by the excellent support that we received from the greater Honeywell team in South Africa and other regions.”

Roman Poludnev, general manager of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions Middle East, Turkey and Africa added, “The continued growth in both core verticals and further entrenchment in key accounts, enabled Bidvest Mobility to achieve double digit growth and maintain the first position as our region’s largest Honeywell Service Provider and top revenue performer. Coupled with this, Bidvest Mobility continues to consistently and successfully secure strategic accounts in new verticals across Honeywell’s portfolio, be it Voice directed-work or track and trace solutions in mission-critical processes.”

For more information, contact Simon Grisdale at az.oc.ytilibomtsevdib@gnomis

Editorial contact: Trish at P and P Communications on 083 378 2903 az.oc.pdnap@hsirt



