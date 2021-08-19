B2C partners with Sazerac

Brand 2 Consumer Premium Drinks Company (B2C) has recently announced a successful long term partnership deal signed with spirits business, Sazerac.

B2C in exclusive deal to distribute Miller Genuine Draft in SA Brands 2 Consumer Premium Drinks Company has entered into a long-term distribution agreement with global beverage company Molson Coors to sell Miller Genuine Draft in South Africa...

B2C aims to become a driving force within the South African beverage landscape, and a competitive player in the industry. This partnership represents a milestone in completing this mission, intending to give consumers a greater variety when it comes to their beverage choices.Sazerac houses a variety of brands, including Buffalo Trace, Blanton’s and Eagle Rare Bourbons, and Sazerac Rye Whiskey, which are made at Buffalo Trace Distillery. The Sazerac Company portfolio also includes spirits like Paddy’s Irish Whiskey, Firewater Cinnamon, Parrot Bay Rum, Fris Vodka, Corazón Tequila, and Early Times Kentucky Whiskey.Peter Hart, founder, and director of B2C said, “This long-term strategic partnership with Sazerac increases B2C’s relevance for local customers with a bigger basket of international brands. This is just another step forward as we seek to provide the South African market with more premier global beverage options. Watch this space for many more exciting brand introductions to be announced throughout the year.”“We are excited to partner with B2C and look forward to working with them to bring our diverse portfolio of brands to more consumers across South Africa,” Sazerac’s managing director, Christophe Beau, said.Following the devastating impact that the Covid-19 lockdown has had on the alcohol industry in South Africa, B2C aims to take a positive approach to the competitive landscape. The South African alcohol industry remains a large contributor to the country’s economy: The liquor industry's manufacturing operations and capital expenditure are responsible for an estimated R94.2bn (or 4.4%) of South Africa's GDP. It, therefore, remains an important sector for the growth of the economy.