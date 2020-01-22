Wimpy teams up with DHQ for Sandton City restaurant revamp

Wimpy enlisted the interior designer services of DHQ Interior Brand Architects for its newly-reopened Sandton City restaurant in Johannesburg. The relocation of the Wimpy restaurant within Sandton City provided the opportunity to rethink the layout and focus on enhancing the overall customer experience.

Sensory experience

“Through a considered design approach to kids entertainment, opening up kitchen visibility and a more comfortable environment we managed to achieve a very different feel,” says Livia Coetzee-Stein, creative executive and director at DHQ.“There is a feature city landscape of Sandton integrated centrally into the design, with LED neon signage highlighting “big city moments” – providing a feature focal point towards the back of the restaurant.”“We decided to break the mould when the relocation of the Wimpy Sandton City Restaurant took place and to take our design and customer experience lead from our immediate surroundings,” says Jacques Cronje, marketing executive for Wimpy. “We are confident that our bespoke store experience will appeal to the Sandton City visitor,” adds Cronje.The new restaurant offers a sensory experience and theatre around Wimpy’s coffees with a barista counter placed upfront.“For those with kids, the play area is positioned upfront bringing the Wimpy Play World experience to life. Furthermore, we specifically identified this space as it ensures that the majority of seats in the restaurant has visibility into the play area. The play world appeals to a wider range of kids; interactive toys focussed on growth and development for the younger Wimpy fans and arcade games for older kids,” says Coetzee-Stein.To celebrate the opening of the new restaurant, a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony took place with management, staff and patrons.