CannAfrica begins store rollout with first opening in Cape Town

Premium CBD brand CannAfrica has opened the doors to its first retail store, located in Willowbridge Mall in Cape Town. CannAfrica is the lifestyle brand of Labat Healthcare, which is the retail division of the first JSE-listed cannabis company, Labat Africa.

What is shaping culture? From drug to Drug™ in 365 days Brett Rogers explores the edges of culture and how things are changing, providing valuable insights for brands wanting to understand who and what is shaping culture...

Boom in Cannabis category

CannAfrica CEO Herschel Maasdorp

The brand's first retail outlet will initially stock a collection of rare cannabinoids, CBD tinctures and CBD pet care products, and will later expand to include softgels, supplements, personal care products, beverages, edibles and mini grow boxes. All the CBD-infused products are manufactured at a SAHPRA-accredited, GMP-certified facility, providing a premium experience to users, according to the company.“We’re excited to be able to introduce our offering to the community of Cape Town, and hope to become a destination for those seeking to explore the benefits of a cannabinoid-enhanced lifestyle," says Ryno Beck, CannAfrica store owner.More CannAfrica retail stores will open towards the end of the year, in Hartbeespoort Dam (North West Province), Sandton (Gauteng) and Durban (KwaZulu-Natal), with an extensive national footprint anticipated to follow.CannAfrica CEO Herschel Maasdorp explains that the company’s vision is to seize the opportunity presented by the recent boom in the Cannabis category, while simultaneously increasing access through a more inclusive approach.“We believe the moment is ripe for growth and innovation. Cannabinoids offer a host of proven health benefits, and with the advent of the pandemic, we believe that the moment is now for aggressive expansion within the market."Our vision is for more South Africans to be able to experience the immune-promoting qualities of CBD, thus realising the full wellness potential of the Cannabis plant," says Maasdorp.The CannAfrica store can be found at Store 48, Willowbridge Mall, Durbanville, Cape Town.