Angela Cretu appointed appointed CEO of Avon

Angela Cretu

The appointment follows the recent landmark transaction between Avon and Natura &Co to create the world’s fourth-largest pure-play beauty company.Avon Products will join the Natura &Co. family of brands, which includes Natura, Aesop and The Body Shop.Roberto Marques, executive chairman of the Board of Directors for Natura &Co has been named Group CEO of the expanded group.Cretu will lead the next era of Avon’s transformation as she takes responsibility for business operations outside of Latin America and for the oversight of the Avon brand globally.She brings over 20 years of experience at Avon in various senior executive roles, most recently as group vice president and general manager, Central Europe, responsible for 19 countries. Before that she successfully led the Eastern Europe and Africa & Middle East clusters and has held a number of global roles.Cretu has been deeply involved in Avon’s drive for women’s economic empowerment.