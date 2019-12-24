South African Trade Promotions has announced the launch of Africa's first dedicated Organic and Natural Products Expo scheduled for May 2020 in Johannesburg.

Image source: Gallo/Getty Images.

Whilst these sectors overseas are serviced by numerous and increasingly successful trade and consumer events there has - until now - been no platform locally that allows both the trade and consumers to see what the latest trends are, what’s currently available, what’s new, where to get it and how to use it.Market dynamics have changed dramatically in the last few years with consumers now having an intense awareness of their level of fitness, personal health, what they put onto and into their bodies as well as a consciousness of environmental issues. As a consequence, consumer demand has increased exponentially leading to the mushrooming of speciality stores, as well as major retailers and chain stores introducing house brands and dedicating shelf space to products from these sectors.Designed as a hybrid event that caters to trade buyers whilst at the same time allowing retail sales directly to consumers, the Organic and Natural Products Expo is set to showcase local and overseas manufacturers, suppliers, importers and exporters.Inward buying missions from overseas are also being orchestrated.“We have had an incredibly positive response to date,” said John Thomson for the organisers. The event has garnered the support of many influential industry bodies and role players including the South African Organic Sector Organisation (SAOSA), the Health Products Association (HPA), Organic Assurance Organisation PGS, the Cosmetic Export Promotion Council of South Africa (CECOSA), The South African National Halaal Authority (SAWHA), Slow Food (South African Chapter) with more endorsements in the pipeline. “Everyone cites the timing for this event being right, if not overdue” concludes Thomson.The expo will encompass the following product categories:Cognisant of the fact that many nascent suppliers into these industries are currently SME’s with limited resources the Organisers have tailored stand sizes, price and availability to suit all pockets.Participating associations will also be hosting pavilions for their members at reduced rates.The Organic and Natural Products Expo AfricaThe Deck at Wanderers Stadium, Corlett Drive, IllovoJohannesburgMay 8-10 2020 (Friday to Sunday)For further information email