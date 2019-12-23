Holiday windows: The allure of showing and hiding makes us look

View this post on Instagram

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas... �� Yesterday @HudsonsBay unveiled the 2019 holiday window displays at their Queen Street flagship store. In celebration of this season's display, we are sharing a few photos from the 1961 Queen Street store window displays. (1) Crowds gathered to get a glimpse of the beloved holiday window displays at Simpsons "the Christmas Tree" Store, corner of Queen and Yonge. (2) Animated Circus themed display, Window 1. The circus theme continued in Simpson's Toytown on the fourth floor. (3) A fanciful display of winter faeries filled Window 10. (4) Window 20 was filled with Elves mining ice-like structures.