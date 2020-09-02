D&AD Awards
Covid-19
D&AD announces shortlisted entries for final 4 categories
Following the final stage of judging, D&AD has announce the shortlisted entries for the final 4 categories: Graphic Design, Packaging Design, Book Design and Newspaper & Magazine Design.
The categories announced follow 34 categories previously announced across May, June and July. The news follows the organisation’s decision to continue its prestigious annual Awards programme despite disruptions caused by the global coronavirus outbreak. Entrants across these categories will have to wait until 10 September to find out whether they have won a Pencil, which will be announced alongside the Black Pencil winners, company rankings and the recipient of the President’s Award during the 2020 virtual ceremony.
In the belief that the Book Design, Graphic Design, Magazine & Newspaper Design and Packaging Design categories could only be judged fairly in-person, D&AD decided to postpone judging until social distancing rules could be adhered to within a collaborative environment.
Across these categories, the top-ranking countries by number of shortlisted entries are:
- United Kingdom - 65 Entries
- United States - 30 Entries
- China - 20 Entries
- Japan - 15 Entries
- Germany - 9 Entries
The top five ranking companies for these categories, by number of shortlisted entries are:
- Dentsu Tokyo - 7 Entries
- Tom Sharp - 6 Entries
- New York Times Magazine, Nanjing Han Qing Tang Design and Jones Knowles Ritchie - 5 Entries Each
The total number of entries shortlisted in each category are:
- Book Design - 32 Entries
- Graphic Design - 95 Entries
- Magazine & Newspaper Design - 25 Entries
- Packaging Design - 38 Entries
All 190 shortlisted pieces are showcased on the D&AD website.
Virtual ceremony
While hosting a physical 2020 ceremony is not possible due to coronavirus, D&AD will be announcing the winners of these categories alongside the Black Pencils, President's Award and Companies Rankings during a virtual ceremony on 10 September. Taking place at 6pm BST and designed by Studio Dumbar, the ceremony will be presented by D&AD President Kate Stanners and live-streamed via the D&AD website.
Dara Lynch, CCO at D&AD, commented:
The talent and innovation showcased across these categories can only be truly appreciated in a physical setting, and to judge these entries virtually would have been a great disservice to the creatives and their work. Once again, the shortlisted entries for these categories demonstrate the outstanding vision of the global creative community. With all of the shortlists now announced, the exciting next step is to reveal the winners during the virtual ceremony and celebrate the power of creativity during one of the hardest years for our industry.D&AD this year continues to platform the most exceptional work from the past 12 months, following the same rigorous judging process that holds creativity to the highest standards. Famously tough to win, there are no quotas for D&AD Awards, meaning that the number of awarded entries fluctuates each year. In some years, no Black Pencils - the highest creative accolade - are awarded. The highest ever awarded in one year currently stands at seven.
